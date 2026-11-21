In their final road game of the 2026 regular season, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) sealed a dominant 45-7 victory over the Michigan State S

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald argues with a referee during the third quarter in the game against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect No. 13 Oregon Ducks sealed a dominant 45-7 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. Though a bulletin board play for the Ducks, a kicker punching in a touchdown on the far left side of the fieldNov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a call against his team during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Spartan Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"Yeah, I was just wishing the refs happy Thanksgiving," Fitzgerald said when asked what he was heatedly discussing with the officiating crew after the touchdown from Oregon. When pressed further by another press member to ellaborate on the decision-making for the play, which included burning the Spartans' second time out of the half, Fitzgerald gave his side of events with a notable hint of tension in his delivery.

"We got a guy there. He got tackled at the point of attack," Fitzgerald said.

"I don't know what was our attendance today. 61,000, and everybody on TV saw it except for people that didn't see it. So I don't know how to defend a play when a guy gets tackled at the point of attack. And then we missed two tackles. So I, you know, I don't know.

I mean that was Walter Payton as a kicker.

" Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, talks with Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning after the game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThere's also the added element of Michigan State's shrunken linebacker corps due to injury. Michigan State's struggles with injuries led to a laundry list of names on their Wednesday Big Ten availability list, which shrunk closer to gametime.

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"Yeah they played really well until we didn't," Fitzgerald added. "I mean, that's the best way to describe it. I mean, there was the best of times and the worst of times. So we got to look at it.

We got to help them. We got a lot of tough guys. A lot of guys that have battled through a very challenging season, and I'm just really, really proud of them.

" Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, talks with Oregon’s quarterback Dylan Raiola after the game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect"Okay. Thanks everybody for staying here late with us, and obviously for covering the team.

I want to first of all say thank you to all the great seniors, to the senior students, to our band members, to our cheerleaders, spirit squad, dietitians, personnel, recruiting, front desk, the assistants that help us out in the program, and the list goes on and on. Just how thankful we are for them," Fitzgerald said.

"You know, they don't get rev share, they don't get the opportunity to be on scholarship, but the way that they bust the rear ends, we had them be a part of our Spartan Walk today to say thank you to them, to their families, and honor them the right way. Obviously, the game got away from us there, you know, midway kind of basically towards the end of the second quarter and then into the third when we couldn't get any stops," Fitzgerald said.

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"But proud of our seniors; they've been through a lot, and we've got one more guaranteed opportunity with them, and that's what I said after the game that you know we need to recharge, re-energize tomorrow, and then come back and have our best week of prep as we get ready to finish this thing off strong," Fitzgerald added. Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Backup quqarterback Michigan State Spartans Leo Hannan hands the ball to running back Jace Clarizio against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"Yeah, I'm not worried about the future. I'm worried about sending our seniors out the right way and finding a way to get a win for them and go one and zero next week. You know, game today, I thought we came ready to play," Fitzgerald said.

"I thought the first quarter showed that the guys were ready on a short week against a very good football team, and then we just had some errors down the stretch there in the second quarter that were very costly, and then the same thing in the third quarter. And they're you know give great credit where credits due. I mean, Oregon's got an outstanding team.

Coach Lanning and the staff do a great job, and you know we we didn't give ourselves a chance to win a game there in those two quarters," Fitzgerald added. Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen just misses blocking this extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"Yeah, it was a little bit," Fitzgerald said.

"Again, there was some good and bad in the kick-off. You know they got a very a deep team, they got a very athletic team in the kick game and obviously the self inflicted wound was costly but our defense went out there put the fire out you know and held in the three which was outstanding and then you know we miss a field goal that we've been really good there so yeah all those all those against a you know top you know 15 team makes it really hard to win.

" "No, not from our vantage point. I don't know if it's looked differently on TV, but not from our vantage point. That wasn't the discussion in the headset. This is like we miss-hit it.

Looked like one of my drives," Fitzgerald added.

"I mean, again, I don't want to talk. I didn't know we were having an end of the year meeting today, but I want to say thank you. I mean, the fan support's been incredible, and I, you know, every fan that I see when I'm around town is just proud of these guys," Fitzgerald said.

"They're proud of the fight in them, and you know we're we're not where we want to be in the win-loss record, but our guys are battling and they're fighting and they're playing at times the Spartan way, and at other times we're having these self-inflicted wounds and making just errors that are costly, that are costing us games. So I'm just really grateful and thankful for our fans. They've been incredible," Fitzgerald said.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Backup quqarterback Michigan State Spartans Leo Hannan hands the ball to running back Jace Clarizio against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"Yeah, I mean he was out all week from a standpoint of you know what I don't know what we listed as doubtful, questionable whatever-able , which I agree with Coach Izzo, by the way, we should not be doing that.

But that's not our decision right now. It's coaches. So at any rate, he was trying like heck to play. I mean, all the way up until game day or game time, and just in warmups, it just it still wasn't there yet," Fitzgerald said.

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA.

She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market , Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations can be found on her social media pages.

Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.