Pastor Steve Maile Arrested in Watford Case Closed With No Further Action

Hertfordshire Police drop case against Pastor Steve Maile for allegedly criticizing Islam. The 67-year-old expresses relief but demands accountability for his distressing arrest.

The arrest of Pastor Steve Maile by Hertfordshire Police in Watford has concluded with no further action after seven months of legal scrutiny. The 67-year-old minister, who serves at Oasis City Church, was detained for allegedly making comments that criticized Islam while preaching to the public on a high street.

Mr. Maile, a married father of four and grandfather, was engaged in an open-air ministry session on April 18. He spent approximately ten minutes singing Christian hymns and sharing his views on violence within the Islamic faith. Despite the nature of his message, the force has now confirmed that the evidence available did not meet the legal threshold required to bring charges against him.

Also read Ring of Honor's Deonna Purrazzo talks possibility of Steve Maclin joining All Elite Wrestling

The Core Details of the Arrest and Release

The incident began when three police officers approached Mr. Maile during his sermon. The officers arrested him on suspicion of assault and racially or religiously aggravated disorderly behaviour. The arrest was captured on video, showing one officer shouting at the preacher: 'In the name of Jesus, get in the car.' This dramatic moment highlighted the intensity of the confrontation that unfolded in the busy shopping area.

Following the detention, Mr. Maile was held in custody for roughly an hour and a half. During this period, he claimed to have been subjected to a 'double lock' handcuffing technique. He reported experiencing severe pain and requiring medical attention and splints for injuries sustained to his hands. The physical distress was compounded by the public nature of the arrest, which took place in front of his family and onlookers.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Pastor Maile has expressed profound relief that the criminal case against him has been dismissed. He stated that he had committed no crime and was merely peacefully preaching the gospel and speaking about his Christian beliefs. He emphasized that criticizing Islam is not a criminal offence under the law. However, his relief is mixed with righteous anger regarding the treatment he endured during the arrest.

The emotional and physical toll of the arrest has been significant for the minister and his family. Mr. Maile described experiencing sleepless nights and exhaustion, while his loved ones suffered from months of anxiety. He noted that the humiliation of being handcuffed in front of his family left a lasting impact. Despite forgiving those involved, he insists that forgiveness does not equate to a lack of accountability for the police actions.

Real-World Impact and Future Actions

Video footage of the arrest shows Mr. Maile shouting that he is a preacher of the gospel and that no offence was being committed. He accused the police of an utter disgrace and urged them to repent. When accused of assaulting a child, he vehemently denied it. A woman filming the event defended the pastor, confirming that he had not harmed any child and identifying him as a grandfather and minister.

Following the decision to take no further action, Mr. Maile indicated that he may pursue a civil claim against Hertfordshire Police for his arrest and treatment. He remains defiant and states that he will not be silenced or intimidated. The pastor affirmed his commitment to continuing his public preaching in Watford and elsewhere, focusing on sharing the love and saving power of Jesus Christ.

Advertisement

Conclusion and Ongoing Accountability

Mr. Maile has preached for 45 years and maintains that he does not attack individuals or call for hatred. He views the arrest as an attempt to frighten him into silence, a strategy he believes failed. He concludes that while he forgives the officers, he will continue to stand for truth, freedom, and the gospel. The case highlights the tension between public religious expression and police enforcement of public order laws.