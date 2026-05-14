Pastor Charged with Manslaughter After Man Drowns During Baptism

A man who drowned during a baptism was suffering from Parkinson's and was under water for four minutes, a court heard. The case involves Pastor Cheryl Bartley, who has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

A man who drowned during a baptism was suffering from Parkinson's and was under water for four minutes, a court heard. Robert Smith died during the Christian ceremony held in the back garden of a private address in Birmingham in October 2023.

Pastor Cheryl Bartley, 48, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday. The case had to be moved to a bigger courtroom to accommodate 40 of her followers and family members. Bartley, dressed in a sky-blue suit, did not enter a plea. Prosecutor Satvinder Ruck said the matter would have to be sent to the Crown Court for future hearings.

Sean Sullivan, representing Bartley, said she was a woman of previous good character who had been living in the UK for 30 years. He told the court: ‘Each part of the alleged offence is challenged by the defence – namely that the defendant owed a duty of care to the deceased.

‘If there was such a duty then it is challenged that she failed in that duty by negligent act or omission and if there was a negligent act or omission then it is challenged that this caused the death or that it amounted to gross negligence.





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Baptism Man Drowns Parkinson's Pastor Charged Manslaughter

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