CEO Nick Southgate steps down at Passion Productions to become executive co-chair while David Moulton takes over as CEO, alongside updates on Prince Harry endorsing Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, casting in FKA Twigs biopic, and new producer deals.

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He will be replaced by David Moulton.

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“Audiences are discovering and experiencing stories in new ways, and Passion is determined to lead that shift,” said Moulton. “I’m delighted to welcome Georgina and Hamish into their new roles, as their vision will help us embrace digital innovation across every part of the business. By pairing our extraordinary creative legacy with new technology, platforms and data-driven thinking, we will unlock fresh growth across all our labels and reach audiences worldwide in bolder ways.

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The momentum we’re seeing is incredible, and I can’t wait to see what we build together. ” Southgate added: “Over the last five years we have built Passion into a documentary powerhouse, now is the right time for David and his exceptional team to take the company on its new journey to capitalise on the growing global demand for high-end unscripted programming. We couldn’t be more confident in this team’s vision for the future.

” Mantle, who will report to Moulton, will be tasked with leading the group’s strategic growth, including its genre footprint and IP development, building international co-pros and steering digital strategy. She was previously global creative director at ITN Productions, where she oversaw development, played a key role in strategy and helped build the brand’s expanded digital division.

Fergusson has spent three years as Passion’s creative director, leading the group’s creative strategy and shaping its development slates as well as individual leadership across the labels.and last week announced a new landmark Bruce Springstee doc, “When The Walls Came Down” in partnership with Legendary Entertainment and Sony Music. Other recently-unveiled projects include “Hantavirus: The Inside Story” for NatGeo alongside Muck Media.

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