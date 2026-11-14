Passengers stranded at Sea-Tac airport amid nationwide ground stop

Departures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are temporarily suspended as part of a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the airport said Friday.

Departures from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are temporarily suspended as part of a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration , the airport said Friday.

The airport urged travelers to check with their airlines for updates. It said it would share more information as it becomes available.and returned to campus after the ground stop kept its Boeing Field flight from departing, a spokesperson said. The Huskies are awaiting updates and do not yet have alternate travel plans before Saturday’s 1:15 p.m. game at Michigan State. Traveler Cory Hansen said he was aboard a plane preparing to take off when the pilot made an announcement.

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“We were just on the plane, and we were ready to take off,” Hansen said. “And all of a sudden, the pilot was like, 'The whole system is down, and nobody can fly,’” “They said, ‘Come back to the lobby and then just wait,’” Hansen said. “I was going to Spokane. I was supposed to go to my cousin’s party.

”led it to halt flights as a precaution. Every flight has been accounted for, the FAA said, and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said during a news conference that everyone was safe and there was no reason for the public to fear for loved ones.

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He described the disruption as a telecommunications outage.said its flights and Hawaiian Airlines flights were affected by the ground stop, which halted departing flights at their origin. Flights within Alaska and between the Hawaiian islands were not affected. Flights between the West Coast and Hawaii could continue, as could international departures from Honolulu. Aircraft already in the air continued to their destinations, the airlines said.

The airlines said they canceled some flights and diverted others. They have a flexible travel policy for passengers who need to change their plans and advised travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airlines also said it could take time for operations to return to normal after the ground stop is lifted.

“I’m actually flying from Africa,” Sukhina said. “I was in Malawi for a medical mission, so I’ve been in the air for 28 hours. I just wanted to make it home. But I have the bus ticket at 10 p.m., just in case.

So I have my plan B, and I have friends here. ”“If you decide to take a bus, you cannot receive your luggage," she said.

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"So it’s in limbo. ”The ground stop was the third of its kind in recent U.S. aviation history. The previous two followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and a Jan. 11, 2023, outage of the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system. In 2023, the FAA paused domestic departures while it worked to restore the system.that her team was in contact with the FAA.

The Senate Commerce Committee will review technology issues related to how planes communicate through primary and backup frequencies, she said. Newly released audio from a desperate 911 call captures the moment two window washers realized they were stuck more than 30 stories up in high winds. A crash involving three vehicles and a semi-truck turned deadly Thursday evening, with multiple people injured, Washington State Patrol confirmed.

Families in tears and outrage after Olympia School District votes to close 3 schools In a highly charged and emotional board meeting on Thursday night, the Olympia School District board voted to close down three elementary schools, despite a fiery contingent of district families opposing the proposal. The University of Washington announced Thursday that naming rights for historic Husky Stadium have been sold to Columbia Bank in a record 10-year agreement for $70 million.