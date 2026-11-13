British Airways Flight BA431 Aborts Landing at Heathrow After Tail Strikes Runway

A British Airways Airbus A321neo carrying 220 passengers aborted its landing at Heathrow Airport on Thursday after its tail struck the runway twice, prompting screams on board. The aircraft landed safely on a second attempt and has been pulled from service as the AAIB investigates a possible cockpit misjudgment.

A packed British Airways flight from Amsterdam to London aborted its landing at Heathrow Airport on Thursday after the aircraft's tail struck the runway, prompting screams from passengers on board.

Flight BA431, an Airbus A321neo carrying 220 people, touched down on its left-side tyres at around 11 a.m. local time before the tailfin hit the tarmac. The two-year-old jet was forced to climb back into the air after the impact. Passengers lurched forward in their seats as the pilots struggled to control the aircraft. Plane-spotters nearby captured the dramatic aborted landing on video, showing the tailfin striking the runway before the plane climbed again.

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"This is most irregular. There were screams. No one knew what was happening," a source told The Sun.

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Investigation Points To Cockpit Misjudgment

"This near-crash is very rare. The plane was buffeted by high winds, but usually the pilots have this scenario under control.

" The source added that early investigations pointed to a "misjudgment" in the cockpit despite the high winds. The incident was reported to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, which is tasked with investigating civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents within the UK. The aircraft safely touched down on its second attempt following the one-hour and 35-minute flight and was pulled from service for engineering checks.

"The aircraft landed safely and we're assisting the AAIB with its investigation and are legally unable to comment further at this stage," a British Airways spokesperson told The Sun. The scare unfolded on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, according to footage captured by plane-spotters. Separately, a United Airlines flight sent out a hijack alert earlier this week after a passenger claimed he had a bomb in his bag and attempted to storm the cockpit.

United Airlines Flight Hijack Alert Details

The incident occurred on flight UA2174, which departed New Jersey's Newark International Airport at 9:27 p.m. EST on Monday, bound for New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport. The pilots on board squawked 7500, the international transponder code that signals unlawful interference, which means a hijacking or hostile on-board threat, according to FlightRadar24. The Level 4 alert means there was an attempt or actual breach of the cockpit, according to aviation content creator Aaron Rheins.

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An unidentified 34-year-old male passenger claimed he had a bomb in a backpack mid-flight, prompting the alert, according to Air Traffic Control audio reviewed by Rheins. After the incident, the passenger was reportedly put in the back of the aircraft and seated with the crew before the flight safely landed in New Orleans at 11:15 p.m. local time. A spokesperson for United Airlines confirmed the incident with news.com.au, stating that law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival.

In other coverage, a British Airways flight to Chicago dropped 28,000 feet and then spent four hours flying in circles before returning to London. The near-crash at Heathrow comes as aviation authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the aborted landing. No injuries have been reported among the 220 passengers and crew on board Flight BA431. The AAIB investigation is ongoing.