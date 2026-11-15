Passengers face lingering delays as Salt Lake Airport recovers from nationwide ground stop

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A Delta Airlines flight waits at the gate at Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Another Delta flight was bound for Hawaii when it experienced engine failure and returned to the airport shortly after takeoff.

Travelers in Salt Lake City continued to feel the effects of the nationwide ground stop that halted flights across the United States. KUTV followed the story as delays and cancellations rippled through Salt Lake City International Airport. According to FlightAware, more than 320 flights had been canceled in the previous 24 hours as of Saturday afternoon, and airport officials said recovery efforts remained underway.

Also read Salt Lake City passengers await nationwide ground stop to be lifted

The ground stop led Kevin Gersh and Sophie Jones of Park City to consider last-minute changes to their planned trip to London. They ultimately canceled. Nationwide ground stop ends after FAA lifts order barring flights from taking off'The worst is behind us': Air travel fully resumes after nationwide ground stop, FAA says “We weren't going, we actually cancelled and she's like 'I'm not packing; we're canceling.

' I'm like, probably good call. I got young children, didn't want to get stuck in London without a return flight. It was definitely stressful,” Gersh said.

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“We got delayed, so we were delayed about three and a half hours in San Diego,” Zahnise said. She described the atmosphere: “They announced a whole little cancellation to all the flights nearby and everybody was upset. ” Airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer said, “Well, I think the best word to describe yesterday was disruptive.

” She confirmed, “As you know, we had the ground stop that was lifted at 6:28 p.m. And then we started the first flight out at 6:59 p.m. So, since that time really the word to describe everything is recovery. ” Volmer said the airport typically sees about 300 departing flights each day, but only 216 had departed since midnight, not including evening flights. Volmer said airport staff did what they could for passengers who were stuck overnight.

She said they handed out pillows and blankets and kept concessions open to help those waiting for flights. One challenge was finding enough space to park planes after the sudden stoppage.

“There were flights that had passengers on board and they were on tarmac. And so they had to come back to the gate and unload. We were very fortunate that we had gates to accommodate all of those aircraft,” Volmer said. For passengers waiting for updates, the uncertainty was frustrating.

Zahnise recalled, “We were pushed back about three and a half hours, not too bad, but it was like a 10-minute delay every time, so we just had no idea. ” “I know that this has been very disruptive and it's really difficult. And we really appreciate everyone's patience as they are getting their flights rebooked,” Volmer said. On Saturday, the airport recorded 29 cancellations and 25 delays, Volmer said.

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She explained that the nationwide ground stop created a domino effect, making it harder to return schedules to normal quickly.

“So, typically if there's any sort of a disruption whether it's from a ground stop, which is very unusual, or if it's from weather, there's a domino effect because of this impact to airports across the country,” she said. While some passengers had to wait and rebook, Volmer said airport operations were otherwise going smoothly.

“The TSA lines are moving well. They had extra staff and they helped with passengers going through security screening. The help desk lines at the airlines, those are becoming shorter. And then I know that most airlines have been working hard to reunite some of the passengers who didn't have their luggage to get those two reunited,” Volmer said.

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