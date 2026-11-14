Passengers face hours of uncertainty at O’Hare during nationwide ground stop

A nationwide ground stop that may have been triggered by an equipment issue Friday afternoon was lifted hours later.

The FAA enacted the ground stop “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” saying it stemmed from a temporary communications outage. You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.that may have been triggered by an equipment issue Friday afternoon was lifted hours later. But disruptions lingered, with passengers still feeling the effects and delays expected to persist into the weekend.

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Audible sighs were among the reactions to the longest line NBC Chicago saw inside Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport, along with just about every airport scenario imaginable during a nationwide ground stop.

"I wasn't feeling too good in the inside because my hand started going to sleep and I felt real pain," one passenger named Yvonne said. "So I'm scared a little. " The FAA enacted the ground stop “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” saying it stemmed from a temporary communications outage.

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Speculation rises over Chicago's role in nationwide FAA ground stop"I’m pregnant, so I gotta go home, and then I want to rest up and stuff," passenger Maria Khan said.

"What have they told you? " NBC Chicago's Michelle Baik asked one traveler. "So far, nothing. I mean, if I check the app, it doesn't even update on the flight," said Christine, another passenger.

"We got a hotel offsite somewhere because everything around the airport's sold out, and we are going to have to get a hopefully get a rental car tomorrow in town because everything at the airports are all sold out," traveler Rhonda Hamilton said.