Passengers enduring 60-hour travel delays still making their way home as airlines recover from FAA ground stop

Airline passengers whose flights were delayed over the weekend after a rare nationwide ground-stop order were still making their way back home on Monday – some traveling up to 60 hours and dealing …

Airline passengers whose flights were delayed over the weekend after a rare nationwide ground-stop order were still making their way back home on Monday – some traveling up to 60 hours and dealing with days-long headaches.or a faulty router.

Over 300 flights remained canceled and there were some 2,000 delays as of Monday morning, according to FlightAware.com. Passengers whose flights were canceled sleep on the floor of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.

Also read RDU passengers scramble to find alternate routes home after nationwide FAA ground stop

“I am now forced to take a bus to California after two days in a row of nothing but delays and cancellations. ” Another family was making the drive home from Florida to The Lone Star state, which can be around a 20-hour drive.

“We are attempting to finish the drive home to Texas today. Can the world not be stupid for about 14 more hours? ” a traveler fumed on social media. Passengers are entitled to full refunds if the airline cancels the flight and the passenger chooses not to accept other forms of compensation, like travel credits or vouchers, according to the US Department of Transportation.

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Most airlines offer meals and accommodations for cancellations and delays for reasons within their control, like staffing shortages or aircraft maintenance issues. US airlines are not required to provide meals or accommodation during an event like an FAA ground stop, according to the DOT. Gábor Lukács, an air passenger rights advocate, told The Post that this type of situation would have been handled very differently in Europe.

“It would be viewed as extraordinary circumstances, under the European or UK rules, passengers would still be owed meals and accommodations in addition to rebookingAmerican Airlines is giving passengers until Wednesday to change flights, with new travel allowed through Nov. 21. United Airlines issued a thank you to customers for “their patience as our teams worked to get them safely to their destination.

” The airline will waive change fees if the flights are to a different destination, but customers may have to pay the fare difference. Flights can be rescheduled for dates through Nov. Friday. Trump blames Biden admin for FAA outage debacle — as he repeats Duffy’s call to spend billions on upgradesCause of FAA ground stop revealed after thousands of US fliers stranded, chaos at airports JetBlue passengers must rebook their flights for travel up until Wednesday.

Frontier will have customers pay the fare difference for different destinations. Passengers whose flights were canceled sleep on the floor of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.