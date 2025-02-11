Passenger Removed From Flight at Newark Airport for Threatening Pilot and Passengers

A passenger was removed from a flight at Newark Liberty International Airport after allegedly making threats of violence against a disabled child and a group of Jewish passengers. Luis Vaquero, the passenger in question, also reportedly banged on the cockpit door and confronted the pilot while the plane was taxiing.

Airplanes sat parked at gates at Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport on December 4, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey. According to a complaint filed against Luis Vaquero, he made threats of physical violence against a disabled child and mocked a group of Jewish passengers. When the plane arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday, the captain made an announcement that law enforcement would be removing a passenger.

The complaint states that Vaquero then left his seat and began banging on the flight deck door, cursing at the captain while the plane was taxiing. Upon reaching the gate, the captain emerged from the flight deck, and Vaquero approached him, screaming in his face and threatening him until law enforcement officers boarded the plane and escorted Vaquero off.Attorney Vikas Khanna said in a press release, 'We are committed to keeping the skies safe for flying and will prosecute those who criminally interfere with the professionals responsible for ensuring passenger safety.' Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly stated in the release, 'It all culminated in a terrifying attack and attempted breach of the flight deck when witnesses say he banged on the cockpit door and confronted the pilot.' Reilly added, 'The harrowing flight and other similar incidents onboard airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members. ' FBI Newark has a warning for those who think it may not be a big deal—they're breaking federal law, and they will be brought to justice.





Newark Liberty International Airport Flight Disruption Passenger Threats Federal Law FBI Investigation

