Passenger Picked at Own Dead Skin on Bare Feet During Flight and Shocks Fellow Travellers

A passenger on a recent flight sparked outrage and amusement among fellow travellers after she was caught on camera picking at the dead skin on her bare feet and resting one foot on her opposite knee while casually using both hands to pick at her toes. The incident sparked a heated discussion on Reddit, with many users suggesting they would have publicly shamed the woman or confronted her in front of everyone.

A passenger on a recent flight was caught on camera picking at the dead skin on her bare feet and resting one foot on her opposite knee while casually using both hands to pick at her toes.

The incident sparked a heated discussion on Reddit, with many users suggesting they would have publicly shamed the woman or confronted her in front of everyone. Some users joked that they would have asked the flight attendant to intervene, while others claimed that the woman was reprehensible and should not be allowed to leave her house. Similar incidents have occurred in public places, with users sharing their own encounters with people who have displayed gross behaviors





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Passenger Flight Gross Behavior Public Shame Aeroplane Strangers Human Decency

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