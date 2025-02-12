Passenger Offered $100 to Swap Seats, Then Refused Payment

A Delta flight passenger offered to pay $100 to someone for their seat, but the passenger refused payment several times. The story highlights a recent trend of 'seat squatter' stories on social media, where travelers attempt to occupy seats that were pre-selected and paid for.

A Reddit user shared an interesting encounter on a Delta flight from Boston to Atlanta. According to the user, while boarding, they encountered an elderly woman who was struggling with her overhead baggage. The user offered to help her, and in the process, discovered that they were assigned seats next to each other - the user in seat 1C and the woman in seat 1D.

The woman immediately expressed her desire to swap seats, offering the user $100 to move to the window seat, as she experiences claustrophobia in that particular configuration. Despite preferring an aisle seat, the user agreed to switch for free, as long as the woman wouldn't complain if they needed to leave their seat during the flight. The user initially hoped the payment offer would be forgotten, but as they continued to board and chatted about their families and jobs, the passenger believed the matter was settled. However, upon landing in Atlanta, the woman persisted in trying to give the user $100, even attempting to hand it to them repeatedly. The user eventually relented and accepted the money, stating they likely wouldn't tell their children about the situation as they didn't want to set a precedent where they expected payment for every act of kindness. This story sparked various reactions on Reddit, with some users finding the encounter awkward, while others viewed it as a heartwarming example of kindness. Many users commented on the woman's persistence in offering the payment, praising her generosity and suggesting that such polite requests for seat swaps are often successful. Other users shared similar experiences, recounting instances where they received unexpected kindness from fellow passengers or flight attendants.This flight encounter highlights the ongoing trend of 'seat squatter' stories on social media. Recently, another Reddit user shared a story about an 'angel squatter' who willingly gave up their seat to a couple who were separated on a plane. This incident follows a surge in travelers who attempt to occupy seats that were already pre-selected and paid for by other passengers. Etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant, advises that while it is acceptable to politely request a seat swap, passengers should always obtain permission before taking a seat that is not assigned to them. She emphasizes that 'seat angels' are indeed present, but respecting assigned seats and seeking permission before making any changes is crucial





