Passenger killed in Auburn crash; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
KOMO 4 TV provides news, sports, weather and local event coverage in the Seattle, Washington area including Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Kent, Tacoma, Bremerton, SeaTac, Auburn, Mercer Island, Bothell, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Everett.
One passenger was killed Thursday in a crash on the State Route 18 off-ramp to C Street in Auburn, according to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Rick Johnson.
The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. as the vehicle was exiting the highway and failed to make a curve, went through a guardrail and down an embankment, Johnson said. NWS Seattle issues rare tornado warning for King County on Thanksgiving Day A tornado warning was issued for parts of the Eastside on Tuesday morning, covering Issaquah, Snoqualmie and North Bend until 12:15 p.m. PST.
Flooding in the Brinnon area prompted a response from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning, with deputies assisting campers and bringing in swift-water rescue support. A Thanksgiving storm is closing in on Western Washington, bringing heavy rain, potentially damaging wind gusts, and the threat of coastal flooding. Coastal flooding remains a concern amid king tides in Western Washington as Grays Harbor County families are monitoring the high surf and beach erosion and reinforcing retaining walls.
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