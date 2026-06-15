One person is dead, and a driver is hospitalized after losing control and hitting a tree on Memorial Drive overnight, according to police.

Passenger killed, driver hospitalized after losing control and hitting tree on Memorial Drive: HPD Police said a good Samaritan pulled the driver out of the vehicle, which caught fire as a result of the crash.

One person is dead, and another is in the hospital following a fiery crash off Memorial Drive overnight, according to police. The Houston Police Department said a driver was going eastbound down Memorial before losing control, going off the road, and hitting a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Sgt. M. Sudduth with HPD said the passenger died, and the driver was pulled out of the car by a good Samaritan before being transported to the hospital.

Police said the driver is critical after suffering life-threatening injuries. According to HPD, no other cars were involved. ABC13 crews were at the scene Monday morning and captured the vehicle's significant damage. Investigators said they believe speed may have been a factor, adding that it's unclear if intoxication was involved.





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