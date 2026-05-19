Passenger claims easyJet was at fault for delayed flight due to inebriated passenger

A passenger who flew from Bristol to Hurghada, Egypt, with easyJet last November has complained that the airline was at fault for a delayed flight, arguing that the ground crew wrongly allowed a drunken passenger to board the plane.

I flew with easyJet from Bristol to Hurghada, Egypt, last November, on a flight that should have taken four and a half hours. We were three-quarters of the way there when we had to divert to Heraklion in Crete due to a drunken passenger on board.

The journey took well over nine hours, and I didn't get to my hotel until midnight. I lost a full evening of my holiday, not to mention the stress of wondering if my pick-up would still be at Hurghada airport. Fortunately, it was. My argument is that for this passenger to be in such a state that it caused the plane to divert, she must have been inebriated before boarding. Therefore, the ground crew wrongly allowed her to board





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Passengers Travel Airline Easyjet Passengers Air Travel Flight Delay Drunken Passenger Airplane Diversion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Delta flight bound for Shanghai forced to divert to Seattle due to disruptive passengerA Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai was forced to divert to Seattle after a passenger became disruptive.

Read more »

Shanghai-bound Delta flight forced to divert to Seattle over disruptive passenger — stranding travelers overnightThe crew ultimately diverted the large aircraft carrying 271 passengers to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport “for the safety of the aircraft and passenger.”

Read more »

Woman killed in Bristol explosion died from 'penetrating fragmentation blast injuries'A woman who was killed in an explosion at her home died from 'penetrating fragmentation blast injuries', an inquest has heard. Jo Shaw, 35, died in the blast in Sterncourt Road in Bristol on May 3, which detectives believe was caused deliberately by her former partner, Ryan Kelly, 41, who also suffered fatal injuries.

Read more »

Woman killed in Bristol explosion: victim died from 'penetrating fragmentation blast injuries'The inquest heard that Ms Shaw, who was single and worked as a personal assistant, was able to save her child's life in the moments before the explosion by sending him outside to play on a trampoline after a serious argument began between her and Mr Kelly. Ms Shaw was formally identified by her family.

Read more »