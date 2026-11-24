The vessel was 80 miles off the California coast.

A cruise passenger has been airlifted from a ship 80 miles off the California coast after appearing to suffer a heart attack. The 74-year-old was aboard Holland America Line’s Koningsdam ship when the medical emergency occurred in the early hours of Friday.

The ship’s captain called in the Coast Guard, which sent out a Jayhawk helicopter to evacuate the man at 5.45 a.m. Footage showed the passenger, and then his luggage, being winched up into the chopper, which then flew him to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla for further care.

Also read Coast Guard helicopter hoists cruise ship passenger after heart attack symptoms

“Responding to medical emergencies aboard vessels far offshore requires careful coordination and a timely response to ensure patients receive the medical care they need,” Coast Guard Sector San Diego search-and-rescue mission coordinator Lt. Aiden Becker said.

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“Our aircrews are trained to conduct these challenging missions and help ensure patients are safely transferred to medical professionals. ” A Holland America Line spokesman told*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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