Passenger: A Terrifying Ride Down the Highway

Passenger is a gripping road horror movie that sends moviegoers on a chilling journey down the highway. Driven by the unsettling presence of the Passenger, the eponymous entity that haunts vehicular victims, audiences are left shaken long after the credits roll.

"What If Every Haunted Road Led to the Same Demon? Passenger is a spine-chilling road horror movie with a haunting entity that haunts victims of vehicular encounters portrayed spectacularly by Joseph Lopez.

The movie is inspired by screenwriter Zachary Donohue's childhood, rooted in the eerie backroads of upstate New York. Donohue's fascination with the concept of a "road horror movie" led him to explore the notion that all those ghost stories about haunted roads were connected by a malicious entity. The result is the Passenger, a demonic being that preys on unsuspecting travelers. The film, directed by André Øvredal, stars Lopez, Lou Llobell, Jacob Scipio, and Melissa Leo.

It's a deadly trip into the darkness of night across the state of Washington, sans Volume stages.





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Passenger Road Horror Movie Haunted Road Demonic Entity Zachary Donohue André Øvredal

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