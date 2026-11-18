The hot stove is about to get blazing hot. Here's what will shape the coming weeks of offseason moves.

The rush is coming. It's likely to start with pitchers and eventually wind its way to position players. There will be a few trades, none particularly league-shaking.

Money will be spent. Everything will look relatively normal, actually. And then Major League Baseball, whose offseasons usually toil on endlessly, postseason bleeding into hot stove spilling into spring training, will just stop.as the clock turns from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, the sport will shut down entirely, transactions grinding to a halt, which separates free agents into two groups: pre-lockout and post-lockout.

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Conversations at thelast week offered the first sliver of clarity as to how those groups will sort themselves. Tuesday's qualifying-offer deadline and the rash of players designated for assignment are other data points worth considering. How teams act when this week's owners meeting end will further solidify just how wild the 10 days leading up to the lockout will be.

The first two weeks of free agency have delivered three deals of moderate significance and two of interest: first basemandoing the same for the $23.15 million qualifying offer took two more interesting pieces off the board. Now, all the attention turns to the best player in the class, who is certainly in the pre-lockout signing cohort --- and his own category.this week.

By the time he signs -- and it could be sooner than later -- it will be the largest deal for a pitcher in baseball history. For a player like Skubal, even the teams that want a salary cap are willing to break the bank. The Mets left their meeting with Skubal impressed, reinforcing their status as favorites. But to call this a one-team race simply does not reflect the reality of Skubal's market.

Yes, Toronto playing winter bridesmaid is a well-worn meme after failed pursuits of. In Skubal's case, do not discount the Blue Jays. They are flush with cash and prepared to spend it, hoping to pair the two-time Cy Young winner withfor a truly nasty top of the rotation. Players love the city and the organization, and that sort of reputation only bolsters the Blue Jays' case.

As for the rivals in Southern California, new San Diego owner Jose Feliciano recognizes the need to keep the Padres competitive and is willing to spend to do so. Will he guarantee upward of $400 million, with three contracts of $280 million or more on the books already? That ... sounds like something the Dodgers might do. And while they're typically the favorite in these situations, the Dodgers are playing it cool right now.

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Maybe it's sandbagging. Maybe their austerity, or a desire to deal in shorter-term contracts, is real. We'll know only when the bids start coming in -- and that could be imminently. After following up a 2025 World Series appearance with a last-place finish in the AL East, the Blue Jays are exploring every avenue to improve.

Adding the sluggingat second base? Sure. He's going to get a big number from someone, though, and if it's not him heading to Toronto, maybe it will be. , who is garnering interest across MLB because of his production, versatility and willingness to sign a shorter-term, prove-it type contract.

And if it's not either of them, it could be Teruaki Sato or-- the former coming from Japan to great fanfare and the latter the most sought-after MLB free agent on the hitting side. It could be two of them, too. At this point in the offseason, nothing is off-limits for the Blue Jays. The Padres aren't talking with quite as many players, but their presence with Skubal suggests a level of seriousness with which few other organizations operate.

Four years after missing out on Suzuki when he signed with the Cubs, the Padres hosted him for a visit Monday and could be the favorites to add him, allowing. to return full time to the infield. The actual level of resources Feliciano commits is one of the more intriguing stories considering he paid nearly $4 billion for the Padres -- signifying the sort of rise in franchise value that MLB hopes to achieve with a salary cap.are everywhere.

Depending on how the next two weeks go, they could find themselves on the verge of carrying a top-10 payroll. The Orioles are not hesitating to dip their toe in any pool. Bats and arms. Free agency and trades.

Just about everyone on their roster is available. They'll move players from their infield glut for a controllable arm. They'll give the right free agent starter three years-plus. Urgency has arrived. -- whose owner, Dick Monfort, is front and center among owners when it comes to labor issues -- are talking like they're going to spend this winter after their fourth consecutive season of 100-plus losses.

While plenty of money will go to infrastructure, an area in which the Rockies have found themselves woefully behind, they're also hopeful that some brave starting pitchers will agree to multiyear contracts at the sort of price that compensates them properly forWith the acknowledgement that nothing is guaranteed until the ink dries on a term sheet, nobody has more incentive to sign in the coming weeks than the three top Japanese players who want to join MLB next season: infielder/outfielder Teruaki Sato and right-handers Kaima Taira and Hiromi Itoh.

Though all three typically would have a 45-day window to sign, MLB will not pause the posting system -- which allows foreign players to join a team -- and reopen it post-lockout. Which means if any of the three want to join MLB next season, they need to be signed before Dec. 2.

' interest. He will do the best of the trio and could be signed before Thanksgiving. As for the others ... The most interesting lane of the market right now is starting pitching because nobody is quite sure what the order of operations looks like -- and who that might leave without a chair when the music stops.

May glided into the first chair Tuesday, perhaps signaling the start of more action. , the youngest domestic starter in the class, early? The list of teams that need pitching is lengthy. It includes the Cubs, Mets, Giants, Rockies, A's, Royals, White Sox , Reds, Guardians and Marlins.

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And the reality is, every one of them could sign a quality big league starter between now and Dec. 2.fit perfectly in any rotation -- and are expected to command two years tops, satisfying the teams looking for shorter-term options. Live Bay Area storm updates: Potentially destructive system to bring high winds, flooding to Bay AreaTIMELINE: Level 3 strong storm to bring flooding, damage to Bay Area with winds up to 70 mph, who, at 29, has youth and a 4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio on his side.

While not all of them will get that sort of deal, the patient ones will happily join the post-lockout side in hopes that desperation for pitching will supersede the effect of any incoming economic system. , both of whom, despite histories littered with injuries, have boards more than a dozen deep with teams that want to hand them a rotation spot today.

Other starters could float to post-lockout if they don't choose to jump the market to go into winter with a job:will likely wait out the lockout and could find himself in a far more advantageous position months down the road, particularly if he can spend the downtime healing an arm that prompted San Diego to decline a $14 million option.accepting the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer illustrated how the market for high-paid relief pitchers can be very tricky. No long-term deal materialized.

The Yankees weren't going to bid against themselves. And so Bednar will carry the highest single-season salary ever for a closer into 2027.turned down the QO, confident that his market will make it worthwhile.

There are no other free agents in his echelon, and the one closer with similar performance to Morejon's who was thought to be available via trade,With a glut of mid-tier relievers, prices could stagnate and force some very difficult decisions for players: Take a deal that seems below-market now for security's sake or come out jobless after an untold number of months into an uncertain market that could be governed by an unfamiliar system.. He has suitors, yes, but they are balking at his ask of well over $100 million, and with the abbreviated time before the lockout, compromise can be difficult to come by.

This doesn't mean Arozarena won't sign. Losing out on another player or two can prompt a team to amend its offer -- or just go on tilt. But unless something changes, he could be the, whom the Rangers are open to moving. The issue: Seager is not as open, and with a full no-trade clause, he wields the power to spike any deal, as do, both of whom likewise are covered by no-trade protection.

Seager has indicated an openness to moving, but it's to fewer than a handful of teams, and there is no current momentum on a deal. Certainly that will be revisited leading up to Dec. 1 -- and this could also be a classic post-lockout blockbuster. There could be some lockout deadline-beating trades involving hitters in the meantime.

Kansas City and San Francisco, both desperate to upgrade their rotations, have floated infielders, like Garcia a Gold Glove winner, can play anywhere and is a popular target. The only player this winter with more Gold Gloves than his three is outfielderwith four, and between his glove, power potential and ability to draw walks, he is drawing a wide variety of interest and will have his pick of pre- or post-lockout.is a pre, with more than a half-dozen teams showing interest and giving him a suite of one- and two-year options.

Between him andis similarly a favorite among teams and has positioned himself to get well above the public expectation pre-lockout, while other regular center fielders (, the three-time batting champion who's hopeful his second foray into free agency goes better than his first. Do the ball-in-play abilities of the teams that made it to both league championship series this year help Arraez, the foremost contact artist in MLB?

Or are teams that were scared to offer him a multiyear deal at 28 last winter still hesitant despite another three-win season in which Arraez played better defense and remained the best sort of nuisance at the plate? We'll know the answer in two weeks when baseball goes away, its comeback not guaranteed, its momentum stopped cold, the game forced into hibernation by a fight that will only get worse before it gets better.br/]TIMELINE: Level 3 strong storm to bring flooding, damage to Bay Area