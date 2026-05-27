Paso Robles marijuana seller busted for illegal deliveries

By KAREN VELIE A Paso Robles couple who helped former city manager Ty Lewis and the Tribune promote claims of a conspiracy were recently busted for illegally delivering marijuana. After receiving m…

By KAREN VELIE A Paso Robles couple who helped former city manager Ty Lewis and the Tribune promote claims of a conspiracy were recently busted for illegally delivering marijuana.

After receiving multiple tips that Ernest and Grace Hall with Dubs Green Garden were selling recreational cannabis while licensed to sell medical marijuana, the city set up a sting operation. After determining the Halls were advertising recreational deliveries, officers placed an order for delivery. In an April 14 Paso Robles Police Department sting, officers busted Ernest Hall for delivering recreational pot. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office then charged Ernest Hall with unauthorized cannabis delivery.

In 2018, the city authorized Ernest Hall’s wife Grace Johnson, who also goes by Grace Hall, to deliver medical marijuana products through Dubs Green Garden. Ernest Hall is not named as an owner of Dubs Green Garden. Ernest Hall has a lengthy criminal history that includes nine arrests in San Luis Obispo County that may have impacted his ability to get a state license.

In Oct. 2022, the Paso Robles City Council discussed modifying its ordinance to allow recreational marijuana delivery services. During the “discussion only item,” the city council elected to table plans to modify the cannabis ordinance. Former City Manager Ty Lewis’ office then informed the state that the city had approved Dubs Green Garden to deliver recreational cannabis.

Even so, without a vote of the council, Dubs Green Garden is not permitted to sell and deliver recreational adult use cannabis, according to the California Department of Cannabis Control. During a March 13, 2024 radio interview on KPRL, Ernest Hall discussed his issues with the city’s cannabis program.

He said that because recreational adult use delivery is now legal in the state, he cannot make a living delivering medical cannabis only because most people no longer carry medical marijuana cards. Ernest Hall told CalCoastNews that Lewis had promised to help him secure a pot shop permit, but had failed to follow through. In mid-2024, Lewis failed to get a settlement from the city over alleged work-related stress.

He then revised his claim to include allegations of harassment and a conspiracy against him supported by only two witnesses – Grace and Ernest Hall. Ty Lewis However, in mid-2025, after reviewing thousands of emails and text messages Paso Robles Councilman Chris Bausch provided,And since Ernest and Grace Hall became witnesses to support Lewis’ conspiracy claim, the couple began openly delivering recreational cannabis in violation of state marijuana regulations.

Working with multiple Paso Robles residents who do not have medical marijuana cards, in late 2024, CalCoastNews reporters made screenshots of product orders, the costs and taxes charged through the website. Ernest and Grace Hall then delivered the products while CalCoastNews videotaped their deliveries.

While the state has strict laws regarding delivery of cannabis, the couple delivered to parking lots instead of buildings as required, delivered products different from what was listed on their website, had underage people in the deliver vehicle, and at times failed to provide required receipts. On the receipts, Dubs Green Garden charged the recreational cannabis buyers taxes of 29.75%. Questions remain about whether the taxes are being remitted to the proper agencies.

On April 2, 2024, the California Franchise Tax Board suspended Dubs Green Garden Inc., according to the California Secretary of State. As a result, Dubs Green Garden cannot legally operate, conduct financial transactions, or enter into new contracts.reporters demanded CalCoastNews amend their reporting on the Halls, and report that they were not breaking any laws.

In late 2024, Ernest and Grace Hall, began posting derogatory social media posts about Linda George, one of the people Lewis claimed was part of the alleged conspiracy against him. George submitted a public records request to the city in July 2025 seeking information on the couple’s cannabis business. The Halls responded with mutiple social media posts that attacked George’s son and her ex-husband. George responded with a post calling the Halls “F*tards.

” On Aug. 4, 2025, Grace Hall filed for a restraining order against George claiming she had inflicted emotional distress on her, Ernest Hall and their four children. Grace Hall’s filing also accuses George of tortuous interference of their cannabis business because of her comments during Paso Robles City Council meetings.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Michael Kelley denied Grace Hall’s request for a temporary restraining order because the facts as stated did not sufficiently show acts of violence, threats of violence or a course of conduct that seriously annoyed, harassed or alarmed the Halls. In the end, Grace Hall dropped her request for a restraining order. George, however, continued asking law enforcement to look into allegations the Halls were illicitly delivering recreational cannabis, leading to the sting in April.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.





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