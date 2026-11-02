Pasco Shooting Leaves One Dead and Three Injured at Well-Attended Party

Pasco Police confirm one death and three injuries following a violent incident at a Saturday morning party. Detectives are seeking witness video to identify motives and suspects.

One individual lost their life while three others sustained injuries during a violent confrontation in Pasco early Saturday morning. The Pasco Police Department responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Fourth Ave nue and Court St reet, arriving at a scene marked by chaos and emergency vehicles. Lt. Thomas Groom of the Pasco Police Department confirmed that officers discovered one victim on the ground who later died despite the immediate administration of lifesaving aid by first responders.

Crime Scene Details and Casualty Breakdown

Upon arriving at the location, law enforcement officers found two additional individuals who had suffered gunshot or stab wounds at the primary site of the disturbance. A fourth person was discovered outside a vehicle that had driven off the road north of the main incident area. Investigators determined that this fourth individual sustained injuries consistent with the broader violent event, bringing the total number of affected parties to four. The scene remains under active investigation as detectives work to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the fatalities and injuries.

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Party Context and Victim Demographics

Lt. Thomas Groom described the location as a well-attended gathering, noting that a significant number of people were present when the violence erupted. While police have not yet established a precise headcount for the party, investigators are focusing on the demographics of those involved. Groom stated that some of the victims were teenagers, while others were young adults. The police department has not yet determined the specific trigger for the violence or whether multiple perpetrators were responsible for the attacks.

Investigation Status and Public Appeal

Detectives are currently working to establish the motive behind the shootings and stabbings, treating the incident as an active criminal investigation. Lt. Groom emphasized that determining what led to the violence and identifying those responsible is a central part of their ongoing work. The department is urging anyone who was present at the party or has video footage of the incident to come forward. Contacting the Pasco police station with any relevant information is critical to helping investigators piece together the timeline of events.

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Regional Crime Context and Safety Updates

This incident occurs amidst a broader wave of violent crime across the region, highlighting ongoing safety concerns for residents. Earlier reports indicated a separate overnight shooting in Snohomish County where one person was killed and another wounded, with the suspect still at large. Additionally, a Marysville woman was arrested following a SWAT standoff after allegedly threatening to shoot her daughter. These concurrent events underscore the complex security challenges facing local law enforcement agencies in the Pacific Northwest.

Community Response and Reward Offers

In response to similar violent acts, community organizations are mobilizing to support investigations. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a stabbing case on Redmond's Bear Creek Trail. This financial incentive reflects the high priority placed on solving violent crimes that impact public safety. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities to help maintain community security.