Pasadena Unified School District trustees approved a district transformation process timeline. That timeline will end with consideration of school mergers and closures.

Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education Thursday, Nov. 19, approved a multi-year transformation process that puts off any potential school mergers until the 2029 school year at the earliest.

Trustees approved the proposed transformation process 5-1, with Trustee Jennifer Hall Lee voting no. Trustee Kim Kenne participated remotely when the meeting began, but did not vote on the motion.three trustee district seats were on the ballot. One incumbent, Michelle Richardson Bailey, retained her seat, one incumbent, Kenne, lost hers and a new trustee Cynthia Torres will be replacing the outgoing Yarma Velázquez, who did not see reelection.

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Thursday’s meeting began with messages of thanks from community members, Blanco and trustees for outgoing board members Kenne and Velázquez. The approved Pasadena Unified School District transformation process timeline presented at the Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, Board of Education meeting. , which would begin with visioning, move to a community transformation committee and conclude with a potential redesign of district schools. Redesign is referred to in the proposed process as school mergers, consolidation and closures.over the last year.

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A previous consolidation exploratory process resulted in no recommended mergers and caused upheaval within the district that resulted in two trustees, Tina Fredericks and Scott Harden, facing potential recall elections.voiced support for a reshapingOn Blanco’s proposed timeline, a 29-person community committee would be established by June 2027, as a monthslong visioning process concludes. Last month, trustees approved a $270,000 contract with Prospect Studios the consultant who would conduct the visioning work.

The committee’s work would begin during the 2027-2028 school year and potential redesigns to elementary schools would not happen until the 2029-2030 school year at the earliest. For secondary schools, any potential redesigns would not happen until the 2030-2031 school year.to return to the Board of Education with a transformation process. Fredericks, Harden, Velázquez and Kenne voted yes and Bailey, Hall Lee and Patrice Marshall McKenzie voted no.