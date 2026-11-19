Pasadena Humane removed 38 dogs from a residence on November 18, 2026. The nonprofit is seeking community support to care for the animals and free space for new adoptions.

Pasadena Humane is urgently seeking donations and community assistance after removing 38 dogs from a single-family residence in Pasadena on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The nonprofit organization initiated the massive animal removal following persistent reports from the public regarding an unmanageable number of pets at a specific address. This intervention has placed a significant strain on the shelter's current resources and housing capacity.

Warrant Execution at El Sereno Avenue

Animal control officers executed a search warrant at a single-story house located on the 1500 block of El Sereno Avenue to retrieve the animals. Kevin McManus, a spokesman for Pasadena Humane, confirmed that the operation was authorized due to ongoing concerns that the owner had failed to address. Officials stated they made repeated efforts to collaborate with the homeowner to resolve the situation before resorting to legal measures.

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The decision to obtain a search warrant came only after informal attempts to mitigate the issues proved unsuccessful. The warrant explicitly authorized the removal of the animals from the property, allowing officers to safely extract the dogs and bring them to the shelter. This legal step was deemed necessary to ensure the immediate safety and well-being of the animals involved in the incident.

Investigation into Overcrowding and Dog Count

Public complaints initially flagged the property as a potential hotspot for animal hoarding, citing excessive barking and loose dogs roaming the neighborhood. Authorities suspected that more than 20 dogs were living on the premises, but the subsequent search revealed a much larger population. The final count confirmed that 38 dogs were residing at the home, far exceeding the threshold for responsible pet ownership in a single household.

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Kevin McManus emphasized that keeping 38 dogs is well beyond what a typical household can adequately manage. The sheer volume of animals created an environment where basic care standards could not be maintained. This finding underscores the severity of the overcrowding issue that prompted the intervention by animal control and Pasadena Humane.

Medical Assessments and Health Status

Upon arrival at the shelter, all 38 dogs underwent comprehensive veterinary examinations and health assessments. Medical staff are currently providing necessary treatments for injuries and other health concerns discovered during the intake process. The overall health of the dogs appears to be good, despite the challenging conditions they were removed from.

Most of the injuries observed were consistent with dogs fighting over limited food resources, a common issue in overcrowded environments. Pasadena Humane has decided not to pursue a neglect case against the owner at this time. The focus remains entirely on the medical care and rehabilitation of the animals rather than legal prosecution of the former owner.

Shelter Capacity and Call for Foster Care

The intake of 38 dogs has significantly impacted the operational capacity of Pasadena Humane, which already had 80 other dogs in its care. The organization is now working to free up space for these new arrivals by encouraging the community to adopt other animals currently available. They are also appealing for fosters to help ease the burden on shelter staff and facilities.

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Pasadena Humane is located at 361 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena and is open daily for adoptions from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. McManus noted that rescuing this many dogs at once requires significant space, staffing, and resources. The organization is asking for the community's support during this critical time to ensure all animals receive the attention and care they need.