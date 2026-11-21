Pasadena Humane is offering 38 rescued dogs for adoption following a welfare seizure on November 18, 2026. The animals, including Chihuahuas and Malinois mixes, are now available for new homes at the Raymond Ave facility.

Pasadena Humane officially released thirty-eight rescued dogs for adoption on Friday, November 20, 2026, marking the conclusion of a significant welfare intervention in the city. The animals were cleared from an evidentiary hold after being surrendered to the organization, allowing them to transition from rescue subjects to available pets for the community. Pasadena Humane animal control officers had previously obtained a search warrant authorizing the seizure of the dogs following complaints about their welfare and living conditions.

The rescue operation began earlier in the week when Pasadena Humane animal control officers identified serious concerns regarding the living conditions and welfare of the animals. Officers made multiple documented attempts to collaborate with the previous owner to resolve these ongoing issues before escalating the situation. When those efforts failed to secure immediate improvements, the organization proceeded with the legal seizure to ensure the safety of the animals.

Also read Pasadena Humane Removes 38 Dogs After Complaints, Seeks Donations

Pasadena Humane removed the thirty-eight dogs from the residence on Wednesday, bringing them to their facility for comprehensive veterinary examinations and health assessments. While most of the animals are currently in good health, some require early veterinary care and specific medical attention. The staff has prioritized treating any injuries found during the initial assessments to ensure the dogs are physically ready for their new lives.

Kevin McManus, Pasadena Humane's communications director, emphasized the critical nature of this rescue effort and the support required to sustain it. He stated that rescuing such a large number of dogs simultaneously demands significant space, staffing, and resources from the organization. McManus explicitly asked for community backing during this period to maintain the high standard of care the animals receive.

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By Friday afternoon, Pasadena Humane staff were beginning to see people come in voicing interest in adopting one of the dogs. McManus noted that facilitating these adoptions provides a fresh start for the rescued dogs while simultaneously freeing up capacity for future cases. He stated that finding loving homes for these animals is essential for making room for other animals in need of lifesaving care.

Among the thirty-eight dogs are specific individuals like Chihuahua Lychee, who has become a focal point for prospective adopters. Other notable names include the Belgian Malinois mix puppy Guava, as well as the Chihuahua pair Tomato and Peach. These animals, along with the rest of the group, are now under the direct care of Pasadena Humane staff and are awaiting their permanent placements in safe environments.

Adoptions are available to the public at the Pasadena Humane facility located at 361 S. Raymond Ave. The adoption window operates daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., providing ample opportunity for prospective families to meet the animals. The center continues to house other cats and animals alongside the newly released dogs, offering a wide selection for community members seeking to expand their families.

McManus highlighted the broader impact of this operation on the shelter's resources. He explained that finding loving homes for these animals is essential for making room for other animals in need of lifesaving care. The organization is encouraging anyone interested in pet adoption or fostering to visit the facility and interact directly with the available pets to ensure a good match.

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For residents interested in fostering or adopting, additional information regarding the available pets can be accessed through the official Pasadena Humane website. The organization remains open to the public during the stated hours to facilitate these connections, ensuring that the thirty-eight rescued dogs can transition into permanent, caring homes. The successful release of these animals serves as a testament to the coordinated efforts between local authorities and animal welfare advocates.