Pasadena Estate from 'Dynasty' TV Show Lists for $45 Million

A Pasadena estate that set the stage for a lily pond brawl on the 1980s primetime soap opera Dynasty is on the market for $45 million. The estate features a Palladian-style mansion, a guest house, and has been a favorite backdrop for Hollywood location scouts. The sellers are Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo and his wife, actress and producer Ann Russo, who bought the property in 2019 and embarked on an extensive renovation and redesign. The estate is poised to shatter its own record as the most expensive house ever sold in Pasadena when it traded hands for $20 million in May 2013. The estate's history and unique features make it a one-of-a-kind property that is sure to attract attention from luxury buyers and Hollywood enthusiasts alike.

A Pasadena estate that set the stage for a lily pond brawl on the 1980s primetime soap opera Dynasty is on the market for $45 million .

The expansive compound features a Palladian-style mansion, designed by architects Sylvanus Marston and Garrett Van Pelt and completed in 1913 for William Kennon Jewett, a mining tycoon and railroad heir. A guest house, built in 1948, shares the grounds. The main residence sits at the end of a 100-yard, tree-lined driveway and features four bedrooms and nine bathrooms, while the guest house spans 2,500 square feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The estate has long made the estate a favorite backdrop for Hollywood location scouts, from the Marx Brothers' 1933 film, Duck Soup, to the hit 1980s series Knight Rider. County records show the sellers are Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo and his wife, actress and producer Ann Russo, who bought the property for just under $15.58 million in August 2019 and embarked on an extensive renovation and redesign, which modernized the estate without altering its character.

The listing reads, The estate exudes the stalwart characteristics of the Gilded Age, at the same time feeling avant-garde, imaginative and creative. Brent Chang of Compass and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates represent the property, which is poised to shatter its own record as the most expensive house ever sold in Pasadena when it traded hands for $20 million in May 2013. Oasis shot the music video here for the 1996 rock anthem Don't Look Back in Anger.

The estate's history and unique features make it a one-of-a-kind property that is sure to attract attention from luxury buyers and Hollywood enthusiasts alike.





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Pasadena Estate Dynasty TV Show $45 Million Palladian-Style Mansion Guest House Hollywood Location Scouts Avengers: Endgame Anthony Russo Ann Russo

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