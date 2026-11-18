Pasadena City Council votes 7-0 to terminate Flock surveillance contract by February following community backlash over data privacy and bias, despite legal complexities.

The Pasadena City Council unanimously voted seven to zero on November 17, 2026, to approve the termination of the city's contract with Flock Technology, a firm specializing in automated license plate recognition cameras. The decision officially sets the end date for the surveillance partnership at the end of February 2027, marking a significant shift in how the city manages public safety technology. This move comes after months of intense scrutiny and organized opposition from local residents and privacy advocates who argued that the network of sixty-one cameras disproportionately targeted communities of color and posed a threat to civil liberties.

Federal Grant Complications Delay Immediate Termination

The council's resolution to end the agreement could not take effect immediately due to legal constraints tied to federal funding. City Attorney Michele Bagneris explained that the expansion of Flock cameras implemented in 2025 was financed through a specific federal grant that carries contractual obligations. Terminating the agreement prior to the contractual end date in February would potentially expose the city of Pasadena to legal liabilities and financial penalties. The city must now navigate the compliance requirements associated with the grant while preparing to sunset the existing technology by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

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Council Debate Reveals Deep Divisions on Privacy

While the vote was unanimous, the deliberations revealed stark ideological differences regarding the speed and manner of the disengagement. Councilman Tyron Hampton abstained from the vote, arguing that the city should have severed ties with the technology provider immediately rather than waiting for the contract to expire. He utilized a personal health analogy to illustrate his stance on moral responsibility, stating that if he were diagnosed with cancer that day, he would remove the disease immediately. Despite this dissent in process, Hampton still supported the ultimate goal of ending the surveillance partnership, aligning with the broader desire to reduce monitoring.

Community Pushback Highlights Racial and Privacy Concerns

The decision follows extensive public commentary from residents who expressed deep concerns about racial bias and government overreach. Sarah Nordstrom and Humaria Afazl were among the speakers who addressed the council, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. Protesters gathered outside Pasadena City Hall holding signs that read "No Big Brother, No Surveillance," echoing sentiments expressed during a previous DeFlock campaign organized by the advocacy group Pasadena Privacy. Many residents argued that the sixty-one installed cameras were not evenly distributed but were concentrated in neighborhoods with higher populations of Black and Brown residents.

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Industry Defense vs. National Scandals

Flock Technology has consistently defended its business model by stating that its cameras do not use facial recognition or gather personal information about individuals. The company asserts that its automated license plate readers only collect data on vehicle makes, models, colors, and license plate numbers to help law enforcement track stolen vehicles and locate missing persons. However, this defense has faced significant challenges nationwide as reports emerged of law enforcement officers using the data to stalk ex-partners and sharing information with federal immigration authorities. Other public agencies that have ended their contracts with Flock have often switched to other vendors, raising fears among advocates that the underlying surveillance infrastructure may persist under a different name.

Future Oversight and Community Consultation

In the wake of the termination vote, Pasadena Chief of Police Gene Harris and city officials indicated that the department will continue to explore other police technologies to ensure public safety remains a priority. The city plans to conduct further research into alternative surveillance options, but this process will be conducted with significant input from community members. The Community Police Oversight Commission will play a central role in this review, ensuring that any future technology decisions are made with transparency and public consent. This structured approach aims to address the trust issues that led to the current crisis and prevent similar controversies from arising in the future.