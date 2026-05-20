Pasadena City Council Upholds Design Commission Approval for Low-Income Housing Project

The council voted to enact changes required by state law to approve a project aimed at providing affordable housing for low-income fire survivors. Despite opposition from homeowners, the council chose to deny an appeal and stand by the earlier Design Commission approval.

The Pasadena City Council voted to clear the way for new apartments targeting low-income fire survivors , but several members expressed hesitation due to state laws restricting their approval.

The city upheld the Design Commission's approval for a project that includes adapting a former office building to house 50 permanent supportive housing units and constructing a five-story building with 81 income-restricted housing units. Homeowners opposed to the project appealed, citing height, density, and inadequate parking concerns. The developer countered these complaints by emphasizing the project's compliance with relevant laws and the absence of encroachment on single-family homes





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Pasadena City Council Design Approval Affordable Housing Low-Income Fire Survivors Fire Survivors Former Office Building Permanent Supportive Housing Units Income-Restricted Housing Units Property Managers State Lawmakers Local Elected Leaders Frustrating Hearings Substantive News Content Homeowners Group

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