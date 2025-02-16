PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U: A Track-by-Track Breakdown

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's highly anticipated collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, has taken the music world by storm. This track-by-track breakdown explores the highs and lows of the 21-song project, highlighting its sensual R&B vibes, introspective lyrics, and even a few nods to Drake's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake 's highly anticipated $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collaboration album, released on Friday, Feb. 14, quickly surpassed The Weeknd 's Hurry up Tomorrow as the fastest album to reach No. 1 on the U.S. Apple Music charts this year. The 21-track project spans 73 minutes and features multiple team efforts, solo ventures by both artists, and even some major assists by a few unexpected guests.

Drake searches to regain momentum after his lyrical downfall against Kendrick Lamar, whose 'Not Like Us' diss secured five Grammy nods and was plastered across 120 million-plus screens during his beef-ending Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance. Beyond all the turmoil we've watched play out over the last year, which isn't fully disregarded in this project, PND and Drake live up to the hype as this sensual R&B-infused experience rightfully takes over the airwaves. 21 'BRIAN STEEL' Drake 'BRIAN STEEL,' named after Young Thug’s attorney, seemingly addresses the call for a truce in the Kendrick Lamar feud when Drake says, “Broski just hit me, 'Put all the beef to the side,' I can't.” On October 18, 2024, Thug called for peace in a now-deleted X post, “@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music ain't the same without us collabin' (via Billboard). Drake’s main “should be inside” metaphor wasn’t his best, but fortunately, the following track on this album makes up for it. 20 'GREEDY' PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake 'GREEDY' is the $$$4U outro so maybe it should get a pass, but a 6:26 finish (again, on a 21-track album) is too long. The last two minutes stretch into the void and sound like the accompaniment to a scene in The Twilight Zone. Drake and PND are certified R&B hitmakers, and this is still a great song overall, but in the same breath, it's far from an ideal ending. 19 'RAINING IN HOUSTON' Drake Drake dismantles on “GIMME A HUG,” but then unexpectedly takes us on a slow trip on'RAINING IN HOUSTON.' “Hop on 85, way past A&M. Girl you know the way, and we’re not arguing again.” Maybe you have to like hookah on Friday nights to put this higher on the list. 18 'CRYING IN CHANEL' Drake In short,'CRYING IN CHANEL' is a simp anthem about spending whatever it takes to get the girl stuck clinging to sentimental gifts she just can’t part ways with. “Ten bands, you’re mine. Twenty bands, you’re mine. We could have a real good time. Hundred bands, you’re mine. Five hundred bands, you better be mine,” Drake parades. Now, if that’s your game, here’s the perfect theme song. 17 'CN TOWER' PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake No shade toward the intro'CN TOWER' at all. This coveted collaboration between two Toronto icons starts with the historic landmark, the CN Tower, as a focal point while Drake and PND sing through their problematic romances. Been blocked? Lost someone you love? Maybe even sent someone an email as your last resort? It should be a relatable opener for many lover boys out there. 16 'OMW' PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake On'OMW,' enjoy PND and Drake detail a few weeks' worth of his sexual experiences in the duo's classic 2014/2015 party style. Drake knows she has the kids at the house, but when you roll with the owl, he pays the nanny double and promises to have you home in time to make breakfast. 15 'LASERS' PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake PND describes the experience shown in his PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 album artwork featuring the infamous ‘4’ back tattoo in'LASERS.' Meanwhile, Drake’s emotional appearance professes love and protection for someone enduring an abusive relationship. “Baby say my name like Beyonce,” the Toronto sons plead. 14 'CELIBACY' PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake 'CELIBACY' is another beggar’s track. “Please, please give me that opportunity,” Drake implores. It’s only been four months, two weeks, 36 hours and eight minutes for those keeping count. As you can imagine, Drake is on call (or making desperate calls) for these sorts of things, though. The beat switch into PND with his eyes on the prize was still a refreshing pivot. 13 'WHEN HE’S GONE' PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake Drake defends his single life in'WHEN HE'S GONE,' claiming alongside PND that he doesn’t know how to start over again. We can all agree, nights where you’re only three drinks in and already playing therapist isn’t the most pleasant happy hour. “All they do is look at me, see me as opportunity,” Drake adds. What’s left after that? Lease agreements, jewelry, anxiety and apologies. Can’t stay with that in this economy. 12 'DEEPER' PARTYNEXTDOOR “DEEPER” puts PND alone at the center of one of the album’s highest points, giving up his pride to get things right as he overthinks a conundrum a little more than he’d like to. 6 God had fans in a frenzy over his six solo tracks, but PND ensured his crowd wasn’t left empty-handed, taking full advantage of his solo spotlight and alleviating any speculation he’d be completely overshadowe





