PartyLite Launches New Fragrance-Forward Candle Range With Neofresh Odour Eliminating Technology

PartyLite has launched a new fragrance-forward line of candles, room and linen sprays infused with Neofresh Odour Eliminating Technology. The new range promises to remove unwanted odors, leaving your home smelling clean and fresh without pungent air fresheners.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more A 'quietly powerful' candle range has landed and it promises to remove unwanted odors, leaving your home smelling clean and fresh without pungent air fresheners.

Houseproud shoppers looking for peace of mind when hosting can now shop the new PartyLite room and candle sprays that are designed to clear the air, removing unwanted kitchen and pet smells leaving behind a clean, comforting scent that smells anything but clinical. And it could be the hosting hack you need. Perfect Pet Jar Candle Pet owners can banish tell-tale odors with the new Perfect Pet with Neofresh Odour Eliminating Technology.

The scent has been designed with a crisp lemon verbena and Italian bergamot, softened by dewy greens and aloe nectar. Finished with gentle woods and white musk, this scent leaves your home smelling fresh and calm without heavy air fresheners.

£15.95 Shop For a more nose-friendly space, PartyLite have launched a new fragrance-forward line of candles, room and linen sprays infused with Neofresh Odour Eliminating Technology While candles and air fresheners can mask a funky smell, they can often make it worse, with a heavily perfumed or clinical scent. For a more nose-friendly space, PartyLite have launched a new fragrance-forward line of candles, room and linen sprays infused with Neofresh Odour Eliminating Technology.

Created to refresh the air, these scents eliminated unwanted odors and help your home feel balanced, welcoming, and completely lived in so you can host with confidence. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share Quietly working behind the scenes to eliminate odours at their source, the PartyLite new range is the hosting hack you need this spring and summer. Household odors are all part of everyday living but cooking smells and even your pet can leave your home smelling off.

Powered by Neofresh technology and wrapped in carefully chosen fragrance, this new line of candles are a far cry away from overpowering air fresheners and candles that just mask the smells. Actively eliminating household odours, including pets, cooking, everyday living, the line of candles, linen and room sprays promise to leave the air feeling clean, refreshed, and balanced. There are four new fragrances from PartyLite so you can choose which one suits you.

There's Sweet Amberwood & Jasmine, Lavender & Chamomile, Magnolia & White Patchouli and Perfect Pet. The latter has been cleverly designed with pet owners in mind thanks to the multi-step malodor management process. Not only does the candle help stop odours before they start but it also removes odours that are already there and replace them with a beautiful yet subtle fragrance even helping block how your nose detects odours.

Sweet Amberwood & Jasmine With a generous burn time of 24 to 32 hours, this is a seriously hardworking candle that goes the extra mile to remove unwanted smells. It's been made with orchard apple, jasmine and warm amberwood with sugared vanilla and sweet patchouli. £15.95 Shop Lavender & Chamomile For those that love the calming, classically clean scent of lavender then this is the candle for you.

Fresh lavender sprigs meets blue chamomile for a soothing scent that helps removes unpleasant odours, while aloe nectar and soft woods add a smooth, comforting finish. £15.95 Shop Magnolia & White Patchouli Lovers of floral scents are sure to be drawn to the magnolia petals and violet blossom scent finished with smooth white patchouli and warm woods. Clean, balanced, and quietly sophisticated. £15.95 Sho





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Partylite Neofresh Odour Eliminating Technology Candles Room Sprays Linen Sprays Fragrance-Forward Line Household Odors Pet Owners

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PartyLite Launches Odour-Eliminating Candle and Spray Range for a Fresh HomePartyLite unveils a new fragrance line using Neofresh® technology to actively eliminate household odors. The range includes four subtly scented candles and sprays designed to keep homes smelling clean and balanced, perfect for hosting and pet owners.

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