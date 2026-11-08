Partygoer Stabbed in Neck at Jamie Foxx's Halloween Bash in California

A guest was reportedly stabbed in the neck during Jamie Foxx's annual SKVLK Fest Halloween party at his Thousand Oaks mansion, resulting in multiple arrests despite the actor maintaining a positive social media presence.

A partygoer was reportedly stabbed in the neck at a Halloween bash held at Jamie Foxx’s mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, Saturday. In video footage obtained by TMZ, law enforcement appeared to be breaking up the party as a large crowd of people gathered outside.

One man was in handcuffs as two officers led him away. A man was reportedly stabbed Saturday at Jamie Foxx’s annual Halloween party held at his mansion in Thousand Oaks, California. The actor is seen here arriving at the BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28, 2026. It was a chaotic scene at the actor’s estate after a reported stabbing at the party held on Nov. 7.

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Multiple males were also seen in handcuffs and sitting on the ground with officers standing over them. Later, security officers were seen yelling at the crowd to get off the road so a truck could pass through.

The Oscar-winning actor made no mention of the alleged incident on social media, instead, sharing video of rapper OhGeesy performing at the party and praising his 18-year-old daughter, Anelise, in an Instagram post Saturday, The father-daughter duo throw a Halloween bash at his house every year called SKVLK Fest. SKVLK Fest’s official Instagram page also didn’t mention the alleged incident, instead posting happy pics and video of the party.

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Foxx has made no comment about the alleged incident, instead posting positive footage of the party organized by his 18-year-old daughter, Anelise. This isn’t the first time Foxx’s annual Halloween party had had a dramatic turn of events. At last year’s soiree, the “Django Unchained” star“Why would you throw something at the stage, man? Why?

This is for free,” a clearly upset Foxx went on the mic to ask in video captured by a fan.

“Y’all don’t deserve this s—t, bro. ” Foxx said he was “so disappointed” at the audience, adding, “You throw some s—t in my house, in my crib? It’s not cool, bro. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! A man was reportedly stabbed Saturday at Jamie Foxx's annual Halloween party held at his mansion in Thousand Oaks, California.

The actor is seen here arriving at the BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28, 2026. It was a chaotic scene at the actor's estate after a reported stabbing at the party held on Nov. 7. Foxx has made no comment about the alleged incident, instead posting positive footage of the party organized by his 18-year-old daughter, Anelise.