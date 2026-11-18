Floodwater shut down roads, stranded vehicles and entered homes in southeast Florida on Tuesday night as a dayslong major flood threat along the state’s Atlantic coast began.

Floodwater shut down roads, stranded vehicles and entered homes in southeast Florida on Tuesday night as a dayslong major flood threat along the state’s Atlantic coast began.

⛈️ ☔️ Track the storm and get your local forecast in the CNN Weather app. Hollywood, Florida, and other parts of Broward County that are part of the northern Miami metropolitan area were hit by the most serious flooding on Tuesday evening. Over a foot of rain — more three Novembers’ worth — fell over several hours near Hollywood.

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Rainfall rates of 5 to 8 inches per hour were reported just northwest of Hollywood, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. Extreme rainfall like this is becoming more frequent as the world warms due to fossil fuel pollution. A warmer atmosphere can soak up more moisture like a sponge and wring it out in the form of gushing rainfall.

High water closed roads around the city, including parts of Interstate 95 and Florida’s Turnpike, according to the city’s government. Dozens of vehicles were reported stalled or abandoned and water entered some homes. CNN has reached out to Broward County officials for more information.

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More flash flooding is possible in southeast Florida, including Broward County, over the next few days, but the area of most concern in the state is shifting north to include locations along the Space Coast that were inundated with historic rainfall and severe flooding earlier this month. A computer model depiction of the rainfall timing from Wednesday afternoon into Friday afternoon. Some rivers are still high in those areas and vulnerable to new flooding from the additional rain.

Winds blowing onshore and high surf will also pound the Florida coast in coming days, producing dangerous rip currents and potentially major beach erosion. The system responsible will emerge as a coastal storm by Friday and linger off the Southeast coast until Saturday, when it’ll begin to push north.

Any impact on early Thanksgiving travelers to and from the East Coast this weekend into early next week will depend on the storm’s path, which forecast models are still working to suss out. Florida’s multiday deluge Florida’s eastern coast faces three consecutive days of a Level 3 out of 4 flood risk through Friday.

A widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain is expected to fall up and down eastern Florida through Friday, with 8 to 12 inches or more possible in some areas along the state’s eastern coast. A foot of rain in some locations, like Daytona Beach, would mean four Novembers’ worth of rain fell in just a few days.

Pinpointing the exact communities that might endure those higher-end totals is challenging and will depend on where storms form and stall out with torrential rain for several hours. Melbourne, Florida, at the epicenter of the historic rainfall earlier this month, is in the highest flood threat area on Wednesday and Thursday.

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The city just had its rainiest day on record on November 2 after 11.5 inches fell there and is around 8 inches shy of its rainiest year on record, which could happen during this week’s storm. On Friday, the Level 3 of 4 flood risk stretches farther north to near the Florida-Georgia state line, as seen in purple below.

Here rainfall rates greater than 2 inches an hour are possible, which would add significantly to rainfall totals from the two previous days and increase the chances for serious flooding. Wetter than normal periods are not a surprise in Florida this fall and winter as the super El Niño continues to strengthen, changing global weather patterns and increasing storm chances across the US Southeast.

Holiday travel threat could emerge After drenching Florida, a coastal storm will emerge from the stormy set up that could throw a wrench in pre-Thanksgiving weekend travel. Two possible forecast scenarios for this weekend's coastal storm. The weekend prior to Thanksgiving was one of the busiest travel periods of the holiday week last year, according to TSA screening data.

Forecast models are still sorting out exactly where the storm will go, but some models have it pushing toward the Southeast coast and tracking all the way into New England, bringing a sloppy mix of rain and wind with it. A track closer to the coast like this could cause airport delays and create treacherous travel on roads, including possibly along the parts of highly traveled Interstate 95.

On the other hand, the storm system could track farther offshore in the Atlantic, minimizing its coastal impacts.