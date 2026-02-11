NTSB finds Learjet elevator pieces 1.3 to 3.8 miles from Florida crash that killed 9

Investigators say parts of a Learjet separated before impact in a South Florida crash that killed all nine people aboard, including a 20-year-old co-pilot. The left elevator was found in three pieces miles from the site.

Investigators say parts of a Learjet separated before it crashed into a South Florida neighborhood, killing all nine people aboard. The left elevator, a tail piece used to move the plane up and down, was found in three pieces 1.3 to 3.8 miles from the accident site.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Thomas B. Chapman announced the finding at a press conference Tuesday. It tells us that at least some components, some pieces of the aircraft, important pieces of the aircraft separated before the impact, Chapman said. What that means exactly in terms of what caused the aircraft to lose control, or whether the loss of this piece was a result of the forces on the aircraft, we don't know yet.

Also read Learjet may have broken apart before Florida deadly crash, NTSB says

NTSB Spokesman Announces Findings At Press Conference

It's going to take some more analysis. The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Greenacres, about 7 miles southwest of West Palm Beach. The Bahamas-bound Learjet 60 was en route from Austin, Texas, when it went down. Video recorded by passersby captured the jet's rapid nosedive before it exploded.

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Debris was everywhere. Debris hit my house. Everything was on fire. The road was on fire, said Anthony Blackmon, who lives near the crash site.

Thick black smoke engulfed the area and little remained of the plane. The plane was heading east at 35,000 feet when the pilot began reporting problems. The pilot said ice was accumulating on the jet and that turbulence was jolting it by as much as 700 feet, according to air traffic control recordings captured by LiveATC.net. Rain pounded the region on Sunday.

Pilot Reports Ice And Turbulence Before Emergency Declared

We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence, the pilot told controllers. The situation rapidly deteriorated. The pilot requested permission to climb another 2,000 feet and then quickly declared an emergency as the jet lost altitude at an alarming rate. We're descending 8,000, mayday, mayday, we're descending 10,000 feet per minute, the pilot radioed.

We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute, the pilot radioed. Moments later, the pilot said: We're going to crash into the ground. Video shows the plane banking sharply to the right before crashing and exploding. NTSB member Tom Chapman said Monday that investigators found evidence the aircraft started breaking up before it hit the ground and that debris could be spread far and wide.

We do have some indication that the aircraft was breaking up before impact, Chapman said. We may find parts of the aircraft some distance away from the actual impact site. Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti said key components of the jet's tail may have been lost during the turbulence or as it nose-dived. If that happens you cannot control an airplane at that point.

And that very well could explain the missile-like profile just before it hit the ground, said Guzzetti, a former NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration investigator. Weather conditions will be a major focus of the investigation, Chapman said. Weather radar maps from the time of the crash that FlightRadar24 combined with the plane's flight path seem to show it flying directly into a storm cell that was rapidly expanding upward.

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Investigators Seek Cockpit Voice Recorder From Crashed Jet

But Chapman said investigators still have to determine what the weather conditions were at 35,000 feet. Chapman said the plane was originally equipped with a cockpit voice recorder that investigators hope to recover. We have a lot of work to do on scene, NTSB investigator Timothy Monville said at a news conference. This will be a several-day process, and the biggest obstacle that we're going to have is recovering the major wreckage from the impacted crater on the roadway.

Authorities have not provided any information about what caused the Bahamas-bound jet to crash. The jet began its journey at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. Airport spokesperson Jim Reynolds described it as a private aircraft but could not immediately provide details about who was on board. Camila Corteleti told the New York Post and New York Times that her daughter, 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, was one of the pilots.

She earned her pilot's license in 2023 while a 17-year-old senior at West Boca Raton Community High School in Florida, local news reports said at the time. Her pilot's license showed she had the rating to fly that model of Learjet but not to be in command of the flight. Her father, Allan Filgueiras, told The Associated Press he wasn't prepared to speak about the crash.

County Commissioner Addresses Resident Displacement And Recovery Timeline

Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel G. Flores said at the news conference that the county doesn't have a clue when residents who live near the crash site will be able to return to their homes as investigators continue to comb the area. A shelter has been established for the residents of almost 80 mobile homes near the crash site, Flores said. Our concern right now is clearing the scene so that our residents can get back to normal, he said.

We don't really have a timeline as to when they are going to be able to comb through all the evidence and do everything they need to do, and that leaves our community looking for answers. Associated Press writers Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, California; Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska; Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut; and Philip Marcelo in East Meadow, New York, contributed. This story has been corrected to show the crash happened in Greenacres, not Green Acres.