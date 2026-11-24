Plaintiff alleges Brandon Hodges fired multiple times without proper commands

Her life partner of 10 years and the father of her two children,the City of Richmond and Brandon Hodges, a veteran officer identified in the incident for alleged “excessive and unreasonable” use of deadly force.

The federal lawsuit also claims that Torres Rivera was not provided “timely and reasonable” medical care after he was shot and the officer failed to de-escalate the situation. Michael Carrillo, an attorney representing Morales, said she and her children, aged six and nine, have been “devastated” as a result of Torres Rivera’s death.

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“Her life partner and the father of her two children were ripped from her when this officer became the judge, jury and executioner,” Carrillo told Bay Area News Group. For its part, the Richmond Police Department told Bay Area News Group that since the case remains in “active litigation,” the agency would treat it as a public records request – a process that can take several days to weeks for a response.

The Richmond Police Officers’ Association previously said in a social media post that Hodges “acted lawfully. ” However, this is not the first time that Hodges, who was awarded “Police Officer of the Year” three times in a row by his fellow officers from 2018 through 2020, has come under scrutiny.found that Hodges and Gunnar, his Belgian Malinois dog, had injured people in 17 cases, including seven each in 2018 and 2019.

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According to Morales’ new lawsuit, the incident began on Jan. 22 at around 7:20 a.m. Hodges, who was off-duty at the time, was traveling westbound on I-80, pulled over behind a gold Nissan sedan that was disabled and activated his emergency lights behind the crashed vehicle. The lawsuit states that another vehicle collided with Torres Rivera’s Nissan Altima, which caused the sedan to become disabled and stop on the far-left lane on the freeway.

The complaint states that Torres Rivera was “experiencing a mental-health and/or medical crisis” at the time, and was “in obvious need of assistance. ”, which did not publicly identify both Hodges and Torres Rivera, said the detective was not in his uniform. Unlike patrol officers, detectives typically wear business attire and are not required to wear body cameras.

According to the January police press release, the detective contacted “an adult male individual” who stood near the vehicle holding a metal object.

“During the encounter, an altercation occurred with the individual, and the detective discharged their service weapon, striking the individual,” police said. “Emergency medical personnel responded and rendered first aid. The individual was transported to a local trauma center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. ”But the lawsuit states that Hodges, “without adequately assessing the situation” discharged his firearm at Torres Rivera “multiple times.

” As a result of the interaction, Torres Rivera sustained at least three gunshot wounds, including two on the left side of his chest and one on his right thigh, which fractured his femur. According to the lawsuit, Torres Rivera was not “armed with a firearm” and posed “no immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury” to Hodges or anyone else.

“The use of deadly force was excessive and unreasonable under the totality of the circumstances, and less- lethal options and de-escalation techniques were readily available,” the plaintiff’s attorneys wrote. The lawsuit further states that Hodges did not give Torres Rivera any “meaningful commands” before shooting him, nor was he verbally warned that deadly force would be used.

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Following the incident, the California Department of Justice took over the investigation – a standard practice under a state law that requires the agency to investigate officer-involved shootings of unarmed civilians. Contra Costa County’s District Attorney’s Office wrote in a January statement.

“However, the Attorney General’s Office has assumed the lead role due to the dynamics of the incident. ” Alexandra Veitschegger, a media relations manager with the state Department of Justice, told Bay Area News Group there isAccording to the January police release from the Richmond Police Department, the incident was also investigated by the Richmond Police Department Office of Professional Accountability and the Richmond Community Police Review Commission, an independent civilian oversight body.

Following the shooting incident, Ben Therriault, president of the Richmond Police Officers Association, maintained that Hodges’ actions were proper.

“Based on the facts known and the totality of the circumstances, the RPOA maintains that Det. Brandon Hodges acted lawfully and was fully justified in defending himself and others during a rapidly evolving and dangerous encounter,” Therriault wrote inThe union also noted that Hodges’ career reflected “professionalism, sound judgment, and an unwavering commitment to public safety.

” “The RPOA will continue to stand firmly behind Detective Hodges and all Richmond officers who place themselves in harm’s way to protect our community,” the union leader wrote.