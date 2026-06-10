Partisan Clash Erupts at SPLC Hearing as Rep. Crockett Accuses GOP of Using Alveda King as a 'Prop'

A dramatic exchange during a congressional hearing on the SPLC saw Rep. Jasmine Crockett claim Republicans exploit Alveda King's name to shield from racism allegations, while King pushed back on being called a 'bastard' of the King legacy.

A contentious congressional hearing featuring the Southern Poverty Law Center ( SPLC ) escalated into a dramatic partisan clash over race and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. During the proceedings, Rep.

Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, launched a pointed critique of Republicans for utilizing Alveda King, the niece of the civil rights leader, as a witness. Crockett alleged that the GOP, a party she described as majority white, was exploiting King's name to create confusion and shield itself from accusations of racism. She contended that people of color do not feel welcome in the Republican Party, which is why they needed to "parade" someone with the King name.

She specifically suggested that Republicans should have called Martin Luther King III or his sister Bernice King instead, implying they better understand the teachings of their relative. Crockett also accused the committee of a partisan distraction, noting the failure to hold hearings on associates of a deceased financier and convicted sex offender. She pointedly referenced President Donald Trump's controversial "very fine people" remark from the 2017 Charlottesville rally, though she omitted his subsequent clarifications.

Her remarks came amidst broader oversight of the SPLC's tax-exempt status and its designation of certain groups as hate organizations. In response, Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C. , yielded to Alveda King for a reaction.

King firmly rejected Crockett's insinuation, stating her lineage as the daughter of Reverend Alfred Daniel Williams King and Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King. She declared, "We are a family who loves God. And I love you, God bless you," before yielding back. Fry then noted that Crockett had left the room before King could fully respond.

The exchange highlighted deep divisions over race, political strategy, and the invocation of civil rights history in modern debates. The hearing itself is part of a larger scrutiny of the SPLC, which faces a threat to its tax-exempt status following a fiery Capitol Hill session. This scrutiny aligns with a series of politically charged events, including the Trump administration's stance on various issues and international tensions.

The text includes references to other headlines such as Trump's threat to strike Iran, calls for a DOJ probe into Chinese AI bids, and debates over gender policies in schools. However, the core narrative centers on the confrontation between Crockett and King, interpreted through the lens of partisan conflict and racial representation. The episode underscores how historical figures remain potent symbols in contemporary political warfare, with each side claiming the mantle of Dr. King's legacy.

The drama unfolded as Crockett, who is leaving office after a failed Senate bid, used her platform to challenge the authenticity of the GOP's engagement with civil rights. Her decision to leave before King's full response was noted by Republicans as a sign of rhetorical weakness. The incident captured media attention, with Fox News presenting it as an example of Democratic incivility and mischaracterization.

Overall, the hearing transcended its nominal subject matter to become a theater for larger debates about identity, political inclusion, and the instrumentalization of historical legacies. The text suggests a fragmented political environment where each news item reflects a nation grappling with its past and present, often through confrontational hearings and stark rhetorical choices. This particular story illustrates the volatility of race discussions in Congress and the personal nature of such disputes when family lineages are invoked.

The constitutional and cultural stakes are evident in the intense emotions and strategic maneuvering displayed by both sides





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SPLC Alveda King Jasmine Crockett Congressional Hearing Martin Luther King Jr. Race GOP Tax-Exempt Status

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Judiciary Committee Investigates SPLC Over Alleged Funding of Extremist GroupsA congressional hearing examined claims that the Southern Poverty Law Center used donor money to support racist groups it publicly denounced, based on a DOJ indictment alleging $4.1 million in improper payments to informants involved in recruitment and cross burnings.

Read more »

WATCH: SPLC chief doubles down on placing Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA on 'hate map'SPLC head Bryan Fair defended listing Turning Point USA on the organization's hate map alongside White supremacist groups during a fiery congressional hearing Tuesday.

Read more »

Republicans accuse SPLC of “manufacturing hate” in heated hearingepublican lawmakers sharply questioned Southern Poverty Law Center leadership Tuesday over allegations the organization secretly paid members.

Read more »

SPLC President Defends Hate Group Designations Amid Republican CriticismSPLC President Bryan Fair fAced sharp questioning from House Republicans over the organization's hate map, which includes conservative Christian groups but excludes Antifa and Janes Revenge. Lawmakers accused the SPLC of ideological double standards and raised concerns about its past field-source program and influence on federal agencies.

Read more »