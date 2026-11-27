Physicists long held that all particles fall under categories of bosons or fermions, but a new experiment offers evidence that a third and long-debated class is possible after all

. Coming only a year after a mathematical breakthrough in our understanding of paraparticles, this experiment complicates our view of the quantum world. Quantum particles are classified by what happens when two of them swap places and by how many can have the same quantum state simultaneously.

Bosons, for example, can be swapped at no penalty, and infinitely many can share a quantum state. Fermions are their opposite; swapping them incurs a change in their quantum states, and two or more fermions can never occupy the same quantum state. In the 1950s, researchers theorised other types too, but it seemed impossible to experimentally distinguish them from fermions and bosons. But in 2025,“They’ve seen emergent paraparticles,” says Hazzard.

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“They have a system whose dynamics obeys exactly the same mathematical equations that a paraparticle is expected to satisfy. ” He says he is surprised by how quickly the team managed to complete this work.and arranged in a grid. By using electromagnetic interactions, the team connected qubits into pairs, like rungs on a ladder. Each rung behaved like a paraparticle.