Part of Anchorage condo complex remains boarded up following fatal fire

Thursday marks two weeks since the fire swept through part of the Mount Vernon Commons, impacting eight units.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Eight units at an Anchorage condominium complex remain boarded up two weeks after a fatal October fire. Thursday marks two weeks since the fire swept through part of the Mount Vernon Commons in midtown, impacting eight units.

One person was found dead inside one of the units that burned on the morning of Oct. 22. As of Thursday, the Anchorage Fire Department told Alaska’s News Source that the fire was still under investigation. The Mount Vernon Commons Association also told Alaska’s News Source that it is unsure when residents will be able to return home.

Also read Opinion: The reality behind Anchorage’s housing promises can be seen at South Park Estates

The American Red Cross of Alaska, which responded to the scene of the fire in October, said that it is still assisting residents who were impacted.

“Our recovery caseworkers are still actively working with many of the families that were affected by this fire and helping them as they work along their road to recovery,” Taylar Sausen, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Alaska, said. Following the fatal Oct. 22 fire, Sausen said the organization deployed several volunteers to the site of the fire to provide people with immediate comfort and care.

Advertisement

Since then, she said, the Red Cross has provided households in need with immediate financial assistance, disaster health services and disaster mental health services.

“This fire also involved a large aging population as well,” Sausen said. “So there was a larger need for our disaster health services team to provide some assistance in helping folks recover durable medical equipment. ” The American Red Cross told Alaska’s News Source that it assisted 20 people during its initial response. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com