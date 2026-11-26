Kansas City visits Buffalo on Thanksgiving night with the AFC's top seed in play, pitting Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen in the latest chapter of their rivalry.

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night with the AFC's No. 1 seed on the line, in a game that will again come down to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Buffalo enters at 9-1 and Kansas City at 8-2, and the winner will hold the conference's top seed at the end of the night. The forecast calls for 38 degrees and rain, making it a fitting Thanksgiving matchup. The game kicks off in prime time as the main course of the holiday, and it is one the NFL has delivered as must-see television. History says Buffalo has the upper hand in the regular season.

Also read Four Things Other Than Josh Allen That Bills Should Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

The Bills are at home in their brand-new stadium, and Allen is 5-1 against Mahomes in regular-season meetings. That has worked out fine for Kansas City, though, since the Chiefs are 4-0 against Allen in the playoffs. Both teams made offseason changes that were just shy of sweeping. Buffalo fired longtime head coach Sean McDermott and replaced him with his former offensive coordinator, Joe Brady.

The Chiefs shook up their offensive coaching staff and added running back Kenneth Walker III, a difference-maker who has been out the past two weeks. Mahomes is playing much more like himself over the past two games, throwing for 672 yards and eight touchdowns. Over his last four contests, he is averaging more than 300 yards per game with a 13-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

He has made it work with Rashee Rice, Josh Downs, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce, even without a true No. 1 receiver. Kansas City still needs to stick with what has made it the No. 1 offense in the NFL: establishing and dominating with the rushing attack. The Bills are top 10 in rushing yards allowed per game but closer to the middle of the pack in yards per carry.

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Emmett Johnson will be critical, but Week 12 is all about one guy. The Bills are fifth in total offense and second in points per game, averaging more than 31. If Kansas City is going to outpace Buffalo, it will need its two-time MVP to play like one. Mahomes should find success at all three levels against a Buffalo defense that has struggled.

Buffalo Defense Shows Weaknesses

According to PFF, all of the Bills' starting linebackers allow more than 73 percent of their targets to be caught. Safety Cole Bishop, who always seems to have his best game against Kansas City, allows a 101.9 passer rating when targeted. Slot cornerback Dee Alford is allowing 13.4 yards per catch, which suits Kelce. On the outside, Davison Igbinosun is playing good football for a rookie but has eight penalties, among the league's worst.

Christian Benford is getting picked on the most, leading the team with 312 yards and four touchdowns allowed, and Maxwell Hairston has also struggled at times. It depends on how much Andy Reid wants to get into his bag for a regular-season game, but he could have a fun time drawing up a game plan against this defense.

It ranked among the league's worst in most categories before a recent stretch against the Ravens, Vikings, Jets, and Dolphins, all played with backup quarterbacks aside from Geno Smith. If you lump those games in with their game against the Chargers, the Bills are allowing just 10.6 points per game.

In the other five games, against above-average to good offenses, they have allowed 31.6 points per game, and it is safe to say the Chiefs belong in that category, if not at the top. The Chiefs are coming off a 34-7 drubbing of the Arizona Cardinals, yet it is fair to ask if they are actually good or just taking advantage of an easy schedule.

Their eight wins have come over Denver, Indianapolis, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles (Chargers), New York (Jets), Atlanta, and Arizona. Outside of Denver, whom they played at home in Week 1, there is not one quality win in that group, and none of those teams have winning records. It is also worth asking if the Bills have beaten anyone. They have beaten Houston, Detroit, Los Angeles (both), Las Vegas, Baltimore, Minnesota, New York (Jets), and Miami.

Detroit is a good team, but they got them at home. The Rams are solid, but they played them without Myles Garrett. The Vikings defense was still solid, but got no offensive help and forced them to trade for Kirk Cousins after the game. Certainly their schedule has been harder than Kansas City's.

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Josh Allen Faces Kansas City

Allen is in another MVP race this season, and while he is not having his best year through the air, Steve Spagnuolo summed him up on Monday: It just seems like, when he plays the Kansas City Chiefs, he is on fire. He becomes Superman. This season, Allen has 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions and is averaging just over 252 yards per game, but as usual, you also have to watch his legs.

He averages more than 29 rushing yards per game, though that number is inflated by his 121 yards against the Rams. He has 11 rushing touchdowns this year, and all but one have come from inside the three-yard line. With Spagnuolo flipping on that film this week, it is fair to wonder whether we will see more of second-year linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who has at times come in to spy the quarterback.

The other key is keeping the Bills outside of the three-yard line. Through the air, this will be a big test for slot corner Chris Roland-Wallace. Allen's favorite targets are slot receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid. On the outside, Nohl Williams, Mansoor Delane, and Kristian Fulton will have to shut down D.J.

Moore, who has long been a reliable security blanket for many quarterbacks. Third-year wide receiver Keon Coleman is also on pace for a career season. Allen and the offense operate best when running back James Cook gets into rhythm, so the Chiefs' front seven will be critical in forcing the Bills into passing situations. Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, and the defensive line are having career years in that area, which should help put Allen in compromising spots.

Chiefs Need Big Performance

The multi-time All-Pro quarterback has thrown the sixth-most interceptions this season and ranks fifth in turnover-worthy plays with 18, according to PFF. The Chiefs match up fairly well in this game, but in a regular-season game, you never know what you will get from Reid's club, and you can bet your bottom dollar that Allen will put his best foot forward.

Even in the loss to the Patriots, the lone blemish on the Bills' season, Allen had one interception but threw for one touchdown and ran for another. The Bills defense just could not seem to stop Drake Maye, essentially the only team this season to struggle against him. The Buffalo Bills are still one of the best teams in football, and they still have their Superman, Josh Allen.

The Swiss Army Knife quarterback is arguably the best running back in football, certainly for short yardage and goal-to-go situations. He is the reason they win games and has not really been the reason for their lone loss. If Mahomes wants to stake a claim to his third MVP season, he will need a big performance on the biggest stage against another MVP quarterback.

With their running back out again, Mahomes can use his weaponry, which is gelling by the week, to light up the scoreboard and move his team to 9-2. Any time these two squads get together, you expect fireworks. Since 2020, the rivalry has delivered some of the NFL's most memorable moments, and Thanksgiving night should be no different with the AFC's No. 1 seed in play.