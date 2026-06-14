Parowan community rallies around girls killed, injured in ATV rollover, vehicle fire

A 12-year-old girl was killed in an off-highway vehicle rollover and fire in Parowan Friday. A second girl is being treated for burns.

Bekah Hale, 13, and Dusty Rose Dalley, 12, were injured in a side-by-side rollover in Parowan Friday. Bekah is still in the hospital and Dusty died from her injuries.

The Parowan community is raising money for the families of two girls who were injured in side-by-side crash. Bekah Hale, 13, was severely injured and is hospitalized in Salt Lake City. PAROWAN, Iron County — The Parowan community is rallying together after a 12-year-old girl was killed and a 13-year-old girl was severely injured in an off-highway vehicle rollover Friday.

Two young girls were riding in an off-highway vehicle at about 6:49 p.m. north of the Iron County Fairgrounds. The vehicle rolled when the girls attempted a turn, and then caught fire, according to Iron County Sheriff Ken Carpenter. According to the GoFundMe, the two girls were riding in a side-by-side vehicle when the crash occurred.

"Dusty was the definition of an All-American girl. She had a bright smile that could light up any room, a kind heart that touched everyone she met, and a spirit full of life and adventure. She loved dancing, playing baseball, horses and being near her friends and family. Dusty brought joy, laughter and love wherever she went," the fundraiser said.

The fundraiser is asking for donations to help the Dalley family pay for an unexpected funeral and ease financial strain while they deal with the loss. Dusty Rose Dalley, 12, died after getting trapped inside a side-by-side during a crash in Parowan on Friday. "Dusty Rose's beautiful life may have been far too short, but the love she gave and the memories she created will live on forever," the fundraiser said.

The community Facebook page Parowan Strong said Dusty was "an incredible athlete, excelling in basketball and softball, a beautiful dancer, and most importantly, a genuinely kind friend to so many. Her impact on our community will never be forgotten.

" The page said Bekah is hospitalized with serious injuries and faces a long road to recovery. She is a freshman at Parowan High School and one of the newest members of the Rammettes Drill Team. Bekah Hale, 13, is hospitalized from burns after she and a friend were in a side-by-side crash in Parowan Friday. "Bekah is a talented dancer whose passion extends beyond performing.

She loves sharing her gifts by teaching and encouraging younger dancers. She is always willing to lend a helping hand, include others and serve wherever she is needed. Her kindness, positive spirit, and genuine care for those around her have touched the lives of many in our community," the post said.

"Parowan has always rallied around those in need, and now is the time to wrap our arms around these families. Every donation, prayer, share, and act of kindness makes a difference," the page said. *KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news.

Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022. Woman arrested, accused of child kidnapping in South Salt Lake Amber Alert





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