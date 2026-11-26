The Parole Board has recommended the release of William Dunlop, the first defendant retried under double jeopardy reforms. This decision has sparked outrage from victim Julie Hogg's family.

The Parole Board has recommended the release of William Dunlop, marking a significant and controversial moment in the application of double jeopardy law reforms. Dunlop, known as Billy, was originally convicted of murdering Julie Hogg in 1989, but his case became a pivotal test for legal changes that allow retrials for serious crimes if new evidence emerges. The decision to recommend his release follows his fourth application for case review, with the board concluding that he has been rehabilitated during his time in custody.

Details of the 1989 Murder and Original Conviction

William Dunlop strangled Julie Hogg, a 22-year-old woman, at her home in Billingham, County Durham, in 1989. After committing the murder, he hid Hogg's mutilated body behind a bath panel. Her mother, Ann Ming, discovered the remains more than two months later. The brutality of the crime was highlighted by an Old Bailey judge during sentencing, who stated that the murder was accompanied by the brutal sexual degradation of Hogg's body.

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Dunlop was initially jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years in 2006. His imprisonment in 2006 came only after Miss Hogg's family campaigned extensively for a legal change that would permit him to be charged with the same crime twice. This campaign was instrumental in altering the double jeopardy rule, which previously prevented a person from being tried twice for the same offense. Dunlop is now the first person to be retried under these reformed laws.

Victim Family Condemns Rehabilitation Claims

Kevin Hogg, the son of the victim, Julie Hogg, has publicly condemned the Parole Board's decision, describing the board as not fit for purpose. He argued that victim personal statements hold no weight in these proceedings, stating they mean absolutely nothing. Kevin expressed deep frustration that the board ignores the voices of victims and their families, calling for the institution to be held to account for its decisions.

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Kevin Hogg, now 40, shared his ongoing trauma in a victim impact statement presented to the panel. He recounted the childhood trauma of hearing screaming and shouting in his home, followed by the pungent smell of his mother's decomposing body when his grandmother found it. He stated categorically that time is not the great healer, noting that the pain of losing his mother remains acute as the years pass.

The devastation has extended to Kevin's health and relationships, with joy and cheeriness falling into short supply. He described the long-term impact on himself and other family members, emphasizing that the grief has not diminished. He challenged the board to listen to ministers and victims, questioning when they will take note of what families are saying about these releases.

Dunlop's Statement on Empathy and Son's Death

During the public parole hearing on October 21, William Dunlop addressed the panel, claiming that he now empathizes with the Hogg family following the death of his own son last year. Dunlop, who has been described by psychiatrists as having psychopathic traits and severe personality problems, spoke with his back to the camera as the hearing was live-streamed from his prison to a room in London where the family was present.

Dunlop told the panel that thinking about his significant other made him think of Julie. He described this as the most difficult parole hearing he has ever been in. He admitted that he could not understand Mrs. Ming finding her daughter but said he relates to the loss and the feeling of not knowing. He claimed that snippets of information about his son's death were shared with him while he was in prison.

The killer stated that he was struggling when Mr. Hogg spoke about his grief, as it brought back similar feelings for Dunlop. He said, I get it now. I totally get it now. This statement was met with skepticism by the Hogg family, who view his claims of empathy as a strategic maneuver rather than genuine remorse.

Family Rejects Newfound Empathy as Scripted

Ann Ming, who is now 80 years old, told the Press Association the following day that she wanted to scream upon hearing of Dunlop's newfound empathy. She expressed disbelief at how the family kept their composure during such a painful revelation. Her campaign for legal reform was dramatized in a four-part ITV series last year, I Fought the Law, starring Sheridan Smith.

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Kevin Hogg criticized Dunlop's emphasis on his bereavement, calling it scripted and claiming the killer's grief was incomparable to the trauma experienced by his grandmother. He noted that Dunlop was not empathetic 18 months to two years ago, but suddenly is now. He added that as a family, they do not believe the vicious, violent offender should be released, but they feel they must accept the outcome.

The path to this retrial was complex. Dunlop was tried twice for the murder of Julie Hogg, but both juries failed to reach a verdict. Three years after the first trial, while in jail for another crime, he confessed and admitted to lying in court. He boasted at the time that there was nothing anyone could do because of the double jeopardy rule. The Hogg family campaigned for 15 years to change this law, leading to Dunlop becoming the first person tried under the new rules.

Parole Board History and Political Intervention

A panel has recommended Dunlop's transfer to open prison multiple times, but three justice secretaries have intervened to stop these transfers. The public parole hearing on October 21 revealed this history of political and administrative hesitation. The current recommendation marks a shift, with the Parole Board asserting that he has been rehabilitated.

Kevin Hogg stated that he is not scared of Dunlop and does not fear him whatsoever. He promised that if the killer seeks vengeance, his attitude will be to bring it on. He believes there will be one loser, and it will be Dunlop, who will be sent straight back to prison. This stance reflects the family's determination to resist the release despite the board's decision.

The case highlights the tension between legal rehabilitation assessments and the lasting trauma of violent crimes. As the Parole Board moves forward with the release recommendation, the Hogg family continues to voice their opposition. The situation underscores the emotional and societal challenges posed by the application of double jeopardy law reforms in high-profile murder cases.