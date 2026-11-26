The Parole Board has recommended releasing William Dunlop, the first person retried under double jeopardy reforms, for his 1989 murder of Julie Hogg. The decision has sparked intense backlash from the victim's family.

The Parole Board has officially recommended the release of William Dunlop from prison, marking a controversial milestone as the first individual retried following the implementation of double jeopardy law reforms. Dunlop, who murdered 22-year-old Julie Hogg in Billingham, County Durham in 1989, faces potential freedom after the board concluded he has been successfully rehabilitated during his decades-long incarceration.

Parole Decision Sparks Immediate Family Outrage

Kevin Hogg, the 40-year-old son of the victim Julie Hogg, responded with fierce criticism to the Parole Board's Thursday announcement, labeling the institution as entirely unfit for purpose. He argued that victim personal statements hold absolutely no weight in these proceedings, claiming that the board has repeatedly ignored the profound trauma suffered by the Hogg family. Kevin expressed deep frustration that the board fails to listen to the explicit warnings from justice ministers and victims' families regarding the dangers posed by violent offenders.

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The Mechanism of the Double Jeopardy Law Change

William Dunlop, also known as Billy, was originally acquitted of murdering Julie Hogg in 1992, but both juries failed to reach a verdict during subsequent trials. It was not until three years later, while serving time for an unrelated offense, that Dunlop confessed to the crime and admitted to lying in court, explicitly boasting that the existing double jeopardy rule prevented him from being charged again. This legal loophole prompted Ann Ming, Julie's mother, to campaign for 15 years to change the law, eventually leading to Dunlop becoming the very first person to be retried under the new statutory provisions.

Victim Impact Statements and Psychological Profiles

The brutal nature of the 1989 crime was detailed at the Old Bailey, where a judge described the murder as being accompanied by the brutal sexual degradation of Julie's body, which was hidden behind a bath panel and discovered by her mother more than two months later. Psychiatric evaluations have previously identified Dunlop as having psychopathic traits and severe personality problems, yet the Parole Board panel has recommended his transfer to an open prison multiple times, although three justice secretaries have intervened to block these moves.

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Emotional Testimony and Claims of Empathy

During the public parole hearing on October 21, Dunlop claimed that the recent death of his own son had fundamentally changed his perspective, stating that he now empathizes with the Hogg family's loss. He told the panel that reflecting on his significant other and the loss of his child helped him understand the pain of not knowing what happened to Julie, describing the hearing as the most difficult he has ever experienced. Dunlop spoke with his back to the camera during the live-streamed session from an unnamed prison to a room in London where the victim's family was present.

Long-Term Devastation for the Hogg Family

Kevin Hogg described the enduring psychological scars of his childhood, recalling the traumatic memory of hearing screaming and shouting while smelling his grandmother's decomposing body in the home. He asserted categorically that time is not a healer, noting that the pain remains acute and has caused significant health and relationship issues for himself and other family members. Ann Ming, now 80 years old, stated she wanted to scream upon hearing Dunlop's claims of newfound empathy, dismissing his grief as scripted and incomparable to the horror her daughter endured.