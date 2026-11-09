Parole Board Denies Jon Venables Release in Latest Bid for Freedom

Jon Venables has been denied release by the Parole Board, ensuring he remains in prison for at least two years. James Bulger's mother expresses overwhelming relief at the decision.

The Parole Board has officially rejected Jon Venables latest attempt to secure his freedom from prison, confirming he will remain incarcerated for a minimum of two additional years. This ruling provides significant closure to the family of James Bulger, whose 1993 murder shocked the nation and remains one of the most notorious crimes in British history.

Core Details of the Parole Decision

A senior panel within the Parole Board explicitly stated they were not satisfied that Venables, now aged 44, posed a safe or suitable candidate for release into the community. During the private hearing, Venables himself communicated to parole staff that he did not actively seek immediate release, instead indicating a willingness to undergo further offending work while still in custody. Despite this admission, the board found substantial concerns regarding his suitability for freedom based on comprehensive professional assessments.

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The panel reviewed evidence from multiple probation officers, psychologists, and a psychiatrist who monitored his behavior both inside the prison and during previous periods of community license. All experts involved in the review, except for one individual, concluded that Venables should continue to serve his detention. The summary of findings highlighted that professionals assessed his expressed remorse for the historical crime as genuine and sincere, yet they maintained that significant work remained to be done regarding his sexual interests and behavioral compliance.

Stakeholder Positions and Family Reaction

Denise Fergus, the mother of James Bulger, expressed overwhelming relief following the announcement, having long feared the possibility of her son killer being released. Her spokeswoman, Kym Morris, confirmed that Mrs Fergus was deeply worried about the potential risk Venables posed to the public and to other families. The family welcomes the decision, noting that it ensures Venables cannot harm another child or cause further distress to victims families for at least the next two years.

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James Bulger father, Ralph Bulger, has been highly vocal in his opposition to the privacy surrounding these legal proceedings. He has previously described himself as absolutely raging at the choice to hold the parole hearings in private, arguing that such secrecy insults the victims and prevents public understanding. He believes that a public hearing would have improved transparency and helped the public finally feel that the victims were being heard and respected throughout the judicial process.

The Parole Board defended its decision to conduct the review behind closed doors, stating that public access would increase the risk of identifying the prisoner and sensationalizing the case. They argued that maintaining confidentiality was necessary to protect the integrity of the process and prevent undue media focus on the individual, a stance that has consistently drawn criticism from the Bulger family who seek greater openness.

History of Recall and Real World Impact

Jon Venables was originally released on license in July 2001 after serving his determinate sentence for the murder, but his freedom has been repeatedly interrupted by serious offenses. He was first recalled to prison in February 2010 after indecent images of children were discovered on his computer. He was released again in August 2013 but was immediately called back in November 2017 for the same type of offense, leading to further parole reviews in September 2020 and most recently in this year.

In a previous parole hearing in 2023, the board rejected Venables bid for freedom, finding that he still posed a danger to children and had the potential to offend again. This latest review reinforced those concerns, with members noting worries about how well Venables would work with probation staff if released and how open and honest he would be during supervision. The panel determined that there is a clear need for further work in custody to address his sexual interests before any future release can be seriously considered.

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The murder of two-year-old James Bulger in 1993 occurred after he and Robert Thompson, both then aged ten, snatched him from a shopping center in Bootle, Merseyside. The case had profound societal impacts, leading to significant changes in child protection laws and public awareness regarding child safety. The continued detention of Venables ensures that the legal system prioritizes public safety over the historical precedent of juvenile offenders, reflecting the enduring severity with which British courts view crimes against children.

As Venables remains behind bars, the Bulger family continues to navigate life without their son, finding some solace in the fact that justice has been upheld through this prolonged legal process. The decision by the Parole Board serves as a definitive statement that the risk Venables poses to the public remains unacceptable for release. This outcome aligns with the long-standing demands of James Bulger relatives for the protection of the public from individuals who have demonstrated a persistent pattern of serious offending behavior.