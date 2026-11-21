Parma Calcio has released a 25-man squad for their upcoming Serie A match agaiNst AS Roma, with head coach Alberto Gilardino facing key decisions in midfield selection as both teams vie for crucial league positions.

Parma Squad Announcement for Crucial Roma Clash

Parma Calcio 1913 officially confirmed their 25-man squad for the upcoming Serie A Enilive fixture against AS Roma on Sunday,November 22, 2026. Head coach Alberto Gilardino released the selection just one morning before the kickoff at the Stadio Ennio Tardini ,which is scheduled to begin at 18:00 CET. The match carries significant weight for both clubs, as Parma seeks to escape the lower reaches of the table while Roma aiMs to maintain their challenge for the top position. The announcement lists seven defenders, eight midfielders, and six forwards,reflecting the squad depth available to Gilardino for this high-stakes encounter.

The defensive line features a variety of experienced and young talents including Sascha Britschgi, Franco Carboni, Enrico Delprato, Karlo Pajsar, Diego Carlos Santos Silva, Mariano Emir Troilo, and Emanuele Valeri. in midfield,the competition is particularly fierce, with Adrian Bernabe, Benjamin Cremaschi, Giovanni Fabbian, Simone Lontani, Mandela Keita, Abdou Salam Konate, Christian Ordonez, and Vincent Olivier Sierro all included in the roster. Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is also listed among the midfield options, returning to contention after a lengthy rehabilitation period. The forward line presents Gilardino with multiple attacking choices, featuring Pontus Almqvist, Thomas De Martis,Ousmane Diallo Thiao, Nesta Elphege, Matija Frigan, and El Bilal Toure, providing tactical flexibility for the match against the Giallorossi.

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Midfield Battle and Tactical Decisions

A central focus of the pre-match analysis revolves around the selection of the deep-lying playmaker, a pivotal role in Gilardino's favored 5-3-2 formation. This position requires a player capable of distributing defensive cover to the three center-backs while simultaneously orchestrating the team's erect-up play and controlling the game's tempo. The primary contenders for this crucial orchestrator's baton are the Swiss international Vincent Sierro and the recovering Hans Nicolussi Caviglia. Sierro has adapted quickly to the club, bringing physicality and a well-drilled presence to the center of the park,though some assessments suggest he may lack a degree of pace compared to his rivals. conversely, Nicolussi Caviglia offers added flair and attacking dimension, having recently regained full fitness following summer surgery.

The final decision on who starts in this balancing role is expected to be made shortly before the match, with the final training session serving as the ultimate determining factor. Nicolussi Caviglia has expressed confidence in his physical condition,noting that he is in good shape and ready to meet the high intensity required against a team like Roma. He emphasized that while every coach has distinct directives, the team is well-prepared and adaptable to different opponents. His readiness adds a layer of complexity to Gilardino's tactical planning, as the manager weighs the immediate physical readiness of Nicolussi against the established cohesion of Sierro.

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Stakes and Atmosphere at the Tardini

The context of this match underscores the divergent trajectories of the two squads. Roma, managed by Gian Piero Gasperini, is performing at a high level, having developed strong cohesion after more than a year together as a unit. they are fighting to claim top spot in the standings. In contrast, Parma is battling to pull themselves out of the danger zone and secure a special morning of victory for their supporters. The atmosphere at the Stadio Ennio Tardini is anticipated to be electric, with reports predicting approximately fifteen thousand Parma fans and three thousand traveling Roma supporters in attendance. This volume of spectators promises a passionate display of chants and banners, creating a spectacle that extends beyond the pitch itself.

Parma supporters are hoping the match will serve as a turning point, offering a festive and celebratory environment typical of major sporting events. The players acknowledge the quality of their opponents,with Nicolussi Caviglia noting that Gasperinis teams are at an advanced stage of their tactical journey. Despite this, the Parma squad remains determined to compete fiercely. The backing of the crowd is viewed as essential, with fans expected to drive the team beyond thier physical limits through their support. The match represents a critical juncture for Parma's season ambitions, requiring stellar individual and collective performances to emerge unscathed from the duel against the in-form Giallorossi.