Parma Police Make Multiple Drug-Related Arrests

Parma police officers made several drug-related arrests in February 2025, involving a range of narcotics and paraphernalia. These cases highlight the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement to combat drug use and related criminal activities.

A wanted Parma woman, 24, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Feb. 1 at Brookpark and West 137th Street. The woman was a passenger in a car parked at Shell, 13030 Brookpark. The car turned onto West 130th Street without signaling. Police pulled the car over after it turned westbound onto Brookpark. The car’s driver, 58, was nervous and fidgety, leading police to believe he might have been on drugs. He was not carrying a driver’s license. Police asked the driver to step out of the car.

As he did, a pipe, which police suspected was used to smoke crack cocaine, fell from his lap and onto the ground. Inside the car, police found a cigarette carton containing several small rocks of what looked like crack cocaine. Police cited the man for turning without signaling. He may face criminal charges if the small rocks test positive for crack. \An Olmsted Falls woman, 36, was arrested at about 2 a.m. Feb. 6 after police found drug paraphernalia in her Kia Optima. The woman had fallen asleep in her vehicle, which was parked at Circle K, 5878 Smith. When police arrived, they asked the woman why she had fallen asleep. She was disoriented and nervous. The woman said she was on her way to Planet Fitness to shower because the shower in her home was being repaired. She didn’t know when she had left her house or what she had done that day. Police noticed inside the Optima a device commonly used to stuff cocaine into a pipe. White powder was on the floorboard. Police learned that the woman was wanted for theft in Medina Township. Also, her driver’s license had been suspended. The woman refused to let police search her car. A Parma police K-9 was brought to the scene. The K-9 did not indicate that any drugs were in the woman’s car. However, since the woman was driving under suspension and was wanted in Medina Township, police ordered her out of the car. Inside the car, police found three smoking pipes, a hypodermic syringe filled with water, fentanyl strips and additional drug paraphernalia. \Driving with a suspended license, possession of narcotics: West 150A Brook Park woman, 50, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Feb. 4 after police found a white rocklike substance, which they believed was an illegal narcotic, in her possession. Police stopped the woman’s vehicle on West 150th southbound near Elm Avenue because the rear license plate wasn’t illuminated





