Parliament Square Pedestrianisation Plan Moves Forward With £80m Investment

London Mayor Sadiq Khan advances plans to pedestrianise Parliament Square by 2031 despite cyclist safety concerns and funding negotiations with TfL and Westminster Council.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is preparing to launch a formal consultation on proposals to pedestrianise Parliament Square, marking a significant step in a project delayed for decades. The initiative, which aims to transform the historic area into a car-free zone, is now set to proceed following the successful partial closure of nearby Oxford Street to vehicular traffic. This momentum follows years of political wrangling and financial disputes, but the Mayor remains committed to reshaping the capital's most iconic political hub.

Consultation Timeline and Project Costs

Official proposals for the Parliament Square Streetscape Project are scheduled to be released for public consultation early in the coming year. MPs and Peers are expected to review and sign off on the business case before Christmas, setting the stage for legislative approval. The entire undertaking is estimated to cost £80 million, a figure that has been the subject of intense negotiation between key stakeholders. These stakeholders include the Mayor's office, Transport for London, and Westminster City Council, all of whom are working to finalise the financial split.

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Security Concerns Drive Design Changes

The primary driver for the pedestrianisation is enhanced security, a priority sharpened by the 2017 Westminster terror attack. During that incident, a vehicle was driven into the perimeter of the Parliament estate, highlighting the vulnerability of the area to vehicular threats. Consequently, the new design will largely exclude buses, cars, and taxis from the square. However, limited access will be retained for essential services, including taxis and school coaches bringing groups for educational visits. This balance aims to maintain accessibility while removing general through-traffic.

Cyclist Safety and Historical Precedent

Despite the push for a pedestrian-friendly environment, concerns persist regarding the safety of cyclists within the proposed zone. During recent meetings, members of the House of Lords expressed significant worry about potential risks posed by cyclists travelling at high speeds. In response, officials have promised that 'cycle management' measures will be implemented to mitigate these dangers. The concept of pedestrianising this specific area is not new; renowned architect Norman Foster originally drew up plans for the site in 1998, although those early iterations were never realised.

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Political History and Future Timeline

The trajectory of the project has been heavily influenced by the political leadership of Greater London. Former Mayor Boris Johnson abandoned the pedestrianisation plans when he took office in 2008. However, current Mayor Sadiq Khan made a pledge to deliver the scheme upon his election in 2016, reviving the stalled initiative. While the Mayor has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election, the project's timeline may influence political speculation. The full implementation of the new streetscape is expected to be completed by 2031, according to details provided to Parliamentary committees.

Economic and Tourist Impact Considerations

The project draws comparisons to the recent £150 million overhaul of Oxford Street, where buses, taxis, and private cars were banned from a half-mile stretch starting October 26. While that initiative has faced complaints about gridlock on side streets and cyclists disregarding pedestrian spaces, Mayor Khan has defended the approach. He described the closure as a 'massive moment' intended to make the capital more attractive to international tourists. The London Heritage Quarter business group has contributed to the process by publishing concept designs in 2023, though the final scheme may differ from these initial visualisations.