Parliament Square Pedestrian Plan Moves Forward With £80m Budget

London Mayor Sadiq Khan advances plans to pedestrianise Parliament Square, citing security and tourism benefits despite concerns over cyclist safety and funding delays.

The transformation of Parliament Square into a pedestrian-only zone is advancing towards implementation, marking a significant shift in the landscape of central London. Despite longstanding debates regarding traffic management and safety, the project is set to proceed after years of administrative hurdles and financial negotiations. This major urban planning initiative aims to prioritize pedestrian access and enhance security within one of the United Kingdom's most politically sensitive areas.

Security Concerns Drive Pedestrianization Push

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has championed the pedestrianisation of Parliament Square as a critical measure to bolster public safety and improve the visitor experience. The primary catalyst for this structural change is the heightened security protocol following the 2017 Westminster terror attack, where a vehicle was deliberately driven into the perimeter of the parliamentary estate. Authorities cite the removal of vehicular traffic as an essential step in preventing similar incidents and securing the immediate vicinity of the Houses of Parliament.

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The Mayor described the closure of vehicular access as a massive moment for the capital, asserting that the changes will make London more attractive to international tourists. By creating a more tranquil and walkable environment, the administration hopes to draw foot traffic into the area, thereby supporting local businesses and enhancing the cultural appeal of the Westminster district. This strategic pivot aligns with broader urban design goals to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transport modes across the city.

Historical Context and Administrative Delays

The concept of pedestrianising this historic square is not new, having been debated for several decades. Renowned architect Norman Foster initially drew up plans for the area in 1998, envisioning a significant redesign of the public space. However, these early proposals were shelved when Boris Johnson assumed the role of London Mayor in 2008, halting progress for nearly a decade.

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Sadiq Khan reignited the initiative when he was first elected in 2016, pledging to realize the vision that had been dormant for years. The project faced further stagnation due to financial constraints, with the Mayor previously arguing that Transport for London lacked the necessary funds to contribute to the estimated £80 million cost projected in 2022. As of September, negotiations remained ongoing between the House of Parliament, Transport for London, and Westminster City Council to determine the final financial split for the undertaking.

Addressing Safety and Cyclist Conflicts

While the core objective is pedestrian safety, the proposal has sparked intense debate regarding the management of other road users, particularly cyclists. During recent parliamentary meetings, peers expressed serious concern about the potential risks posed by cyclists traveling at high speeds in close proximity to foot traffic. Critics argue that the absence of cars could lead to unregulated cycling behavior, potentially endangering pedestrians in the confined space of the square.

Officials have responded to these fears by promising strict cycle management mitigations to ensure the safety of all users. Although buses will be completely excluded from the square, limited access will be maintained for taxis and school coaches requiring entry for educational visits. These provisions aim to balance the need for exclusive pedestrian space with the practical requirements of essential services and tourism infrastructure.

Timeline and Future Implementation Plans

Parliamentarians and Peers are expected to review and sign off on the business case for the Parliament Square Streetscape Project before Christmas. This legislative step is crucial for unlocking the necessary permissions and funding streams to move the project from the planning phase to active construction. The successful sign-off would represent a major milestone in the long-running effort to reshape this iconic London landmark.

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Once approved, the new arrangements are scheduled to be fully operational by 2031. This extended timeline reflects the complexity of the engineering works and the need for careful coordination with existing underground utilities and security infrastructure. The business group London Heritage Quarter has contributed to the process by publishing concept designs in 2023, although the final scheme may evolve based on the outcomes of the upcoming public consultation scheduled for early next year.