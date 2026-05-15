Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee Accuses Starmer Government of Covering Up Failures in the Peter Mandelson Scandal

The Intelligence and Security Committee has accused the Government of withholding key files including Peter Mandelson's controversial vetting papers and redacting important details ahead of the release of another cache of documents on his appointment as US ambassador.

Sir Keir Starmer's Government was today accused of covering up failures in the Peter Mandelson scandal and putting the UK's national security at risk by Parliament 's own intelligence watchdog.

A beleaguered Prime Minister already reeling from a week that saw his premiership put on life support received a stinging rebuke from Parliament's powerful Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC). The committee blasted the Government for withholding key files including Mandelson's controversial vetting papers and redacting important details ahead of the expected release next week of another cache of documents on the shamed peer's appointment as US ambassador.

The watchdog expressed grave concern over appalling security blunders by the Government highlighting how ministers regularly formulate government policy over WhatsApp use insufficiently secure IT systems and fail to keep audit trails. Astonishingly missing documents included the critical vetting file on the Labour grandee which was compiled by the UK Security Vetting UKSV part of the Cabinet Office responsible for conducting in-depth vetting.

The Oversight Committee also highlighted a lack of proper records on discussions and decisions by Sir Keir's administration saying lack of an audit trail in terms of agendas minutes and records of conversations in the FCDO in particular do not appear to be kept as a matter of practice. The ISC took aim at the lax attitude to national security in Number 10 saying it was extraordinary to see how much Government business appears to be conducted over unofficial systems.

Lengthy WhatsApp conversations between senior officials and ministers appear now to be the format by which Government policy is formulated





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