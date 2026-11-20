Parliament Of Rooks Sequel, White Rook by Abigail Jill Harding, has 48 hours left on Kickstarter and really needs you right now... trust me

Parliament Of Rooks Sequel, White Rook by Abigail Jill Harding, has 48 hours left on Kickstarter and really needs you right now... trust me Parliament Of Rooks sequel The White Rook by Abigail Jill Harding has just 48 hours left on Kickstarter to hit goal.

The campaign sits at $11,609 of $15,000 from 99 backers, making these final two days crucial for White Rook. White Rook: A Night In Purgatory follows a girl in a tower cage led by a mysterious rook into a spirit-haunted land. Kickstarter with $11,609 pledged against a $15,000 goal from 99 backers, with 48 hours to go Will they make it in time? I do hope so; I'm just about to back it, you should too.

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Here's what Abigail told me at Thought Bubble at the weekend, with longstanding comics veteran. The original saw architect Darius Ravenscar wake from a strange dream to find pinfeathers growing from his arms, an appointment with Princess Seraphina in the city of Eborvik and a masquerade ball. Darius confronts family secrets, ghosts, and a transformation that pulls him between two worlds.

A Yorkshire-inspired setting, decaying manors, and avian imagery do the rest of the atmospheric heavy lifting; it's always good to see it in Harrogate. So what is this one about?

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"A NIGHT IN PURGATORY follows a young girl who wakes up in a cage in the highest of towers with only a White Rook for company. Who is she? Where does she come from? What does the White Rook signify?

All the girl knows is that she must heed the rook's call and follow this mysterious bird out into the land beyond… a land of restless spirits where dark and terrible things slumber.

" As you can see, it is rather gorgeous. The White Rook: A Night In PurgatoryThe White Rook: A Night In PurgatoryThe White Rook: A Night In PurgatoryThe White Rook: A Night In PurgatoryFounder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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