Parking lot of Long Island food pantry Lighthouse Mission vandalized

The pastor said they did not file a police report and they are praying for the person who committed the vandalism.

Officials are investigating a disturbing act of vandalism at a nonprofit on Long Island after someone threw paint and nails throughout the parking lot. It happened at the Lighthouse Mission in Bellport and has left people asking why someone would target a charity that feeds more than 2,500 people each week.

The pastor says last month they fed about 11,500 people and he says they see more in need of food every week. On Monday employees showed up to the headquarters and were disappointed to find nails scattered and paint splattered all over the parking lot and in the roadway. Surveillance video captured a person throwing paint on the ground and there is still remanence of it on the road.

"We cleaned the nails and power washed the paint and went right to our warehouse and served the community as we normally would, we are not going to let vandalism stop us from serving the communities," said Pastor Jim Ryan. Ryan said they called police to block off the road so that they could clean it up safely, but they did not file a police report.

"We're going to forgive the people who persecute us or do things like vandalism like this," Ryan said. With the mess cleaned up, the local food pantry is focusing on bringing hope to the communities they serve and helping people. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below.

If attaching a video or photo,Massapequa man stabbed as he slept, died in his father's arms: Nassau policeGotti's grandson arrested for alleged domestic assault weeks before starting COVID fraud sentence





ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steven Schwally trial: Guilty verdict in crash that killed 4 inside Long Island nail salonSteven Schwally allegedly told police that he drank until 3 or 4 in the morning the night before the crash and that he didn't remember much about that day, but he did recall being in the nail salon in his car with the airbags deployed.

Read more »

NYU Langone to build cutting-edge 500-bed academic medical center on Long IslandThe project is expected to take several years with plans requiring approval from both state and Huntington town officials.

Read more »

Steven Schwally found guilty in Long Island nail salon crash that killed 4Steven Schwally, the 66-year-old prosecutors said drove drunk and plowed into a Deer Park nail salon back in 2024, killing four people, was found guilty on Thursday.

Read more »

John Gotti's grandson Carmine Gotti Agnello arrested on Long Island for alleged assaultJohn Gotti's grandson Carmine Gotti Agnello was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman, Nassau County Police said.

Read more »