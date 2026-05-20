Parking Chaos and Disrespect: Locals Furious Over Annual Horse Fair

Locals in the picturesque Hampshire village of Wickham have expressed their rage after vehicles were parked in various inappropriate places during the annual horse fair, sparking parking chaos and infringing upon the town's peace and tranquility.

Locals have been left furious after an annual horse fair dating back 750 years sparked parking chaos , with vehicles parked everywhere from a World War II memorial to a graveyard.

Crowds of travellers descended on the idyllic Hampshire village of Wickham, which has a population of just 2,000 people, in a tradition that harks back generations. Horses and ponies lined the streets alongside their owners hoping to sell them, and attendees could be seen strolling through the square carrying long whips. In keeping with tradition, youngsters were given the opportunity to drive the majestic creatures in front of keen onlookers.

The sleepy village came to a standstill as roads, shops and pubs all closed for the day, with ordinary life replaced by a funfair atmosphere. But some Wickham locals said they batten down the hatches when the fair comes to town, too scared to venture out in the evening. Other residents were left disgruntled by a lack of 'respect' after hordes of cars parked up near the town's graveyard, as well as on a World War II memorial





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Horse Fair Parking Chaos Disrespect Wickham Hampshire Tradition Respectful Parking Motorists Travelers Parking Near Graveyard Parking Near Memorial

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Wickham Horse Fair Sparks Parking Chaos and DiscontentThe annual Wickham Horse Fair, a tradition dating back 750 years, has sparked parking chaos in the Hampshire village of Wickham. Locals have expressed their frustration with the lack of parking etiquette, with cars parked near the town's graveyard and a World War II memorial.

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