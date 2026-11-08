Parker Posey Shimmers in Gucci

The 'Wild Horse Nine' actress wore a design by Gucci at the 2026 LACMA Gala.

wore a caftan-style gown with billowing long sleeves and dripping from neckline to hemline in sequins and gemstone embellishments courtesy of the Italian luxury fashion house.

The gown was a complete statement piece, featuring a cascade of sequins and gems that began at the neckline and flowed throughout the gown. Sparkling gems featured on the top of the dress, with billowing sleeves adding extra volume.

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Ashley Park Honors Old Hollywood in Classic Black & White Atelier Prabal Gurung on the LACMA Gala 2026 Red CarpetPosey’s accessories and glam also made a statement, with the actress sporting jewelry pieces that added to the overall aesthetic, which harkened to a bygone era of Hollywood glamour reminiscent of the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and her contemporaries. Posey’s recent “Wild Horse Nine” press tour wardrobe selection have featured similar silhouettes to her 2026 LACMA Gala look.

On Tuesday night, the actress attended the Los Angeles screening of the film in a design from Chloé’s fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection. With nods to Victorian style elements throughout, “The White Lotus” Season Three alum and Emmy Award nominee’s vibrant red Chloé dress was largely bohemian-inspired, designed with long-sleeves, ruffles and a flowing silhouette to boot. Its a style that’s ultimately been true to Posey’s continued red carpet wardrobe over the last few years.

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The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought Hollywood and the art world together on Saturday, honoring artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow returned as co-chairs, whilecontinued its presenting sponsorship, a role it has held since the gala’s 2011 debut. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped to perform. Proceeds support the museum’s film programming, exhibitions and educational initiatives.

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