The indie legend, Emmy nominee and ‘Wild Horse Nine’ scene-stealer gets candid about money troubles, industry sexism and the wildest press tour of her career: “I just got a publicist.”

says. She has certainly, over her singular 35-year screen career, sat down with journalists plenty, and likely on this very couch at the Chateau Marmont, where she’s been staying over a busy weekend of events in Los Angeles.

But our meeting has come on the heels of a dizzying press run for Posey, one that feels as much about her entire life onscreen as it is about her fresh projects that are ripe for promotion — most significantly, her small but vivid role in “I don’t really have a reference point to this because I just got a publicist a few years ago,” Posey says, between sips of her grapefruit juice. While the sustained exposure — the periods of talking about oneself, really — could seem daunting, you sense quickly that Posey approaches it like she does anything else.

Also read Embattled Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker's role could change, Jerry Jones says

She excitedly orders olives and almonds and crudité for our lounge table. She happily ignores our time limit, even if she’ll have to hail an Uber across town to meet some friends for lunch. She makes strong, direct eye contact, constantly shifting between my questions and her own curiosity about the person sitting before her.

“I bet we have friends in common,” she says at one point. There’s nobody like Parker Posey, and this has been true for a long time across movies and TV. It’s why she remains so synonymous with the great American indie-film run of the ‘90s, why she can now both go viral with a single scream of a line — see recent— and still imbue the dialogue with surprising, heartfelt depth.

And it’s perhaps why, as Posey finally, really puts herself out there, there’s a lot of love coming her way. You’ll see it in the thrill of her pulling out a title at random in the Criterion Closet, selecting, and cheering, “I love this movie — yay! ” Or in the warmth of her reviving her old bond withcorrespondent Mo Rocca, as they quote Katharine Hepburn back and forth, grinning ear to ear.

“You’re 15 again, at North Carolina School of the Arts with your gay bestie — well, we didn’t say that then,” Posey says of being interviewed by Rocca for that plum segment. “It was so meaningful to me. Because you’re always going to feel the same — you’ll just keep getting older. And it’s true, I do still feel the same.

I feel like that person, excited to be at NCSA with Maurice. ”We’re speaking on a Monday afternoon, with Parker fresh off of her first ever Governors Awards — another point to reinforce that she truly is new to a lot of this.

“I wanted to meet Paul Giamatti, and I saw Emma Stone — we didtogether, and I loved seeing her — so she brought me to him,” Posey says. “Then I met him and I was like, ‘I waved to you once in Citarella. I was like,), a CIA agent on assignment in Chile ahead of the 1973 coup d’état.

When Lee’s longtime mentor Chris drags him to Easter Island under mysterious circumstances, they wind up in the CIA’s crosshairs — which then puts Marge in peril back home in the US. Posey’s scenes play out over the phone opposite Rockwell, as Marge wrestles with the distance, the resentment and the sudden bizarre stakes of her marriage. Posey and Rockwell traveled to each other to enhance their scenes as much as possible.

Advertisement

“I still got to go to Easter Island and was there for Sam — there was so much that was allowed for, to have the actors feel connected to the story,” Posey says. She and Rockwell have known each other for decades, their first screen credit dating back to 1996’s: “We’re brother and sister. We came up the same way.

” This comes through even over the wired landline — it’s only the latest example of Posey finding her way into a smaller role before leaving an indelible mark.

“I did lots of traveling. I had to chase down my jumpsuit and chase down Christian Siriano,” she says.

“It was really charming. You can see the love there and the chemistry there. ”— the first project, arguably, to hail this new Posey Appreciation era and bring her into the public eye in a larger way. She ran into Rockwell, who was also in the cast by creatorin a smaller part, and asked what he’d be getting up to next.

He told her he was reuniting with McDonagh for his next movie.

“I was like, ‘Are there any women in this? ’” Posey recalls.

“Of course, the writers are mostly male — that’s the place that they’re working from. I mean, and it’s a man’s world. ” Fortunately, in’s case, there were women — Posey’s feisty Marge feels of a piece with the great work done by Kerry Condon in— but this is not the first time she’s asked that question when hearing about a compelling project. It says a lot about how she’s navigated life as a working actor..

We used to have that kind of play,” Posey says. This recalls her and Rocca’s recent, joyous quoting of Hepburn inPosey says now, “I still think they could do those movies now, those old movies that we loved that are on TCM — verbatim. The studios, since they own them — why aren’t they remaking them? ” Posey reflected on her own career while watching Glenn Close accept her honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement at the Governors Awards.

“I love that turn that she made in— I don’t think I’d have the guts — but she had the support of the system, which I didn’t have,” Posey explains. “All these movies, I carried them for no money.

Then I was asked to prove myself, which made me feel crazy. ” She said “no” more often than others in her position might have; she didn’t play by typical Hollywood rules in the transition from the low-budget gems ofIt’s not like Posey disappeared in the aughts and on — in reality, she found fascinating new shades, from stealing scenes in sitcoms liketo continuing her brilliant work in Christopher Guest’s company.

But to secure good work, and to make a living, it’s been a consistent fight.

“My family and my friends had seen me struggle for a good 20 years,” Posey says. Then she corrects herself: “Maybe I’d say it’s always a struggle. ”.

Advertisement

“That was an interesting thing I had to do, writing my book,” she muses. I ask about that language — why did sheto do it?

“I ran out of money,” she says flatly. “I had to sell my apartment. ” She walks that phrasing back a tad — “Well, I didn’t” — but reiterates that the point stands: She was not in a good financial situation. Writing a memoir was necessary.

This, despite her never disappearing from our screens.

“You go, ‘Oh, well, I’ll be right for something. I’ve always been right for something. Something will come up,’” Posey says.

“And you get older and things aren’t coming up — because you’re older and you’re a woman. Then it’s kind of like, ‘I like this. Doesn’t pay me anything. But I love it.

’ Do work for the sake of the work. ” One notable actor and former colleague once told Posey that she had “sabotaged” herself, career-wise; she recently discussed this incident with Rocca.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know — if I did, then that was just proof that I wasn’t ready,’” Posey says to me now. I suggest thatis an especially strong word.

“Right: ‘Is that how you see it? Is that how you see my choices? ’” she says.

“Maybe I’m in the long game…. Every obstacle pushes you somewhere else as an artist, to where you have to be. It’s all a mix. ”, a sprawling true-crime drama toplined by awards magnets Colin Firth and Toni Collette, the latter of whom costarred with Posey 30 years ago in the indie cult favorite.

as she did idiosyncratic realism.

“My dad died and then I got asked to play a Southern woman onand pay tribute to his side of the family,” she says. It’s one of her more underrated, deft performances, and it kicked off a hell of a streak. She jumped straight from there to Ari Aster’s, where she shot one of the decade’s most memorably graphic death scenes.

The next year made room for Posey’s guest spot in, netting her nomination no. 2 and so very many memes. Her hilarious, mesmerizing turn in Mike White’s dramedy, as the eminently quotable Victoria Ratliff, still pops up on social-media feeds on the daily. It brought Posey new fame, and cemented this new era of her career.

“My friends and family were relieved,” she says. “They were so happy. And then I started hearing from other people: ‘You deserve this, and you’ve worked really hard. ’” She sits on that line a bit as she grabs her last olive of the afternoon.

“But it’s not work for me — it’s not, because I’m an artist,” she says. “I’m not working for a vacation. And isn’t that the life that I wanted? ”A “Very Human” Father-Daughter Story: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With Myrsini Aristidou on Cyprus’ First Oscar Submission, ‘Hold Onto Me’‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ Review: Brad Pitt, David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino Mix a Cool Cocktail in Free-Flowing Spinoff